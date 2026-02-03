Jody Davis reflects on ‘dream come true’ after being elected into Cubs Hall of Fame

Newly elected Cubs Hall of Famer Jody Davis joins Marquee Sports Network’s Cole Wright and Elise Menaker at 2026 Cubs Convention to discuss the honor. Davis also reflects on the 1984 Cubs team and what it meant to fans.

