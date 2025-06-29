Cubs takeaways: What we learned as Kyle Tucker launches win over Astros

We know this series between the Cubs and Astros just means more. That’s what happens when you trade for possible franchise cornerstones.

The Cam Smith (and more) trade for Kyle Tucker was a big freaking deal. The Cubs got an elite talent and gave up a whole bunch to get him, with no guarantee that they’d retain Tucker long-term. They’ll try, to be sure, with no lock that they can secure a contract.

The first installment of this reunion tour went to the Astros. How would Saturday’s clash go?

It was a 12-3 result claimed by the Cubs at Daikin Park. Here’s what we figured out about the Cubs during this contest:

Kyle Tucker’s reunion tour

Kyle Tucker has routinely downplayed his return to the Astros home park as much as possible, despite all the great things he done there. We still know it was an important moment for the player and the fans now cheering against him. The slugger went 0-for-4 in his first game against the Astros, but did far better against them in his second attempt.

He was 4-for-5 this time around in a dominant performance.

Tucker hit a home run and a double in his second engagement with the Astros, tallying three RBI in the process. His fourth-inning home run came off the bat at 105.8 mph and with a 24-degree launch angle, and was followed by a run-scoring double in the sixth.

Those achievements only served to show his previous followers how good he is and how much he’ll make either from the Cubs or on the open market in free agency.

Cam Smith’s revenge tour

Astros outfielder Cam Smith gave our Elise Meneker a super cordial interview before Saturday’s game against the team that traded him. He was, like, super nice. But you can’t tell me he didn’t enjoy this Friday moment. And what about Saturday’s encore? He absolutely crushed this one:

Should that make Cubs fans jealous? It depends on your perspective. And if Kyle Tucker gets re-signed. A rental makes you shake your head. A long-term retention is worth it.

There’s no doubt that Smith is a good player. So is Matt Shaw, another third baseman who is a solid defender and quality hitter who made Smith maybe just a little bit more expendable than he probably had been otherwise.

The grades on this trade will be awarded at some point in the near future by folks smarter than me but, right now, both teams got darn good players who produce like heck.

Colin gives Rea of light

The Cubs starting rotation has been shaky of late, albeit bolstered by Shota Imanaga’s return. Colin Rea’s start wasn’t immaculate, but him providing five solid innings of work with just two runs allowed should be considered a win for the Cubs. The team got quality bullpen work to keep the substantial leads built by the offense, which should always hold advantages when they score 10-plus runs.

He also had a nice pickoff play:

Colin Rea picks off the runner at first 🎯



The Cubs starting rotation has been shaky of late, with Ben Brown recently going to the minor leagues. Getting a solid outside from Rea was key for the Cubs, who have been floundering somewhat and needed a sign of stability from their rotation.