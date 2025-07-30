Cubs, Ian Happ optimistic following X-rays after fouling ball off shin

MILWAUKEE — Ian Happ and the Cubs are optimistic they avoided a worst-case scenario on a bad night at American Family Field where they dropped a 9-3 contest to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Happ fouled a ball off his left shin in the eighth inning that caused him to come out of the game and head immediately to the visitors’ clubhouse.

“Just squared it, up,” Happ said after the game. “Felt a little light-headed there and didn’t want to pass out on the field, so made my way down the tunnel.”

Craig Counsell said Ian Happ felt lightheaded after fouling a ball off his shin and came out of the game.



The 30-year-old hobbled around in the visitors’ clubhouse after the game before he underwent X-rays, which were negative. He’s been the standard for stability for the Cubs the last three seasons – he’s missed 17 games from 2022-2024 – but was on the 10-day IL earlier this season with a left oblique strain.

“That’s just the biggest concern that there’s nothing fractured,” Happ said. “We’ll deal with the swelling in the ankle. Bruises are all right.”

Happ wouldn’t rule out being available for Wednesday’s series finale against the Brewers where the Cubs will look to avoid their first sweep of the season. But he admitted he’d have to go through plenty of treatment Tuesday night and Wednesday morning before that decision is made.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell downplayed the idea of making a roster move before Wednesday. The Cubs have the benefit of an off day on Thursday – the MLB trade deadline – and could give Happ consecutive days off to try and allow him to heal. They can also backdate a stint on the injured list three days.

“We’ll see what the situation is with him,” Counsell said. “I wouldn’t rule him out being available, either. So we’ll just see what we got.”

The Cubs have dropped the first two contests against Milwaukee and have fallen to two games back of the Brewers in the NL Central. It’s hard to call games in July “must-win” or “pivotal,” but the Cubs will play their northern rivals just five times after Wednesday, so picking up wins against them will be crucial in what looks to be a heated division race.

They’ll hope their three-time Gold Glove-winning left fielder will be an option down the stretch for that.

“That was as bad as I’ve had it,” Happ said. “Not the pain thing, it’s the lightheadedness and feeling like you might not make it off the field. So, in that situation just getting out of there.”