Jed Hoyer, Cubs agree to multiyear contract extension

MILWAUKEE — President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer and the Chicago Cubs have agreed to a multiyear contract extension, a team source confirmed to Marquee Sports Network on Monday afternoon.

The Cubs have agreed to terms on a multiyear contract extension with Jed Hoyer, per @amartinez_11 & @Taylor_McGregor. pic.twitter.com/FSDxQHTYvZ — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 28, 2025

Hoyer was in the last year of his five-year contract as the head of the Cubs’ front office. That union will continue for the foreseeable future, as the team later confirmed the deal.

“Jed and his baseball operations staff have built a healthy player development organization and put an exciting, playoff contending team on the field,” Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts said in a statement released by the team. “We are looking forward to the rest of the season and to working with Jed for years to come.”

Hoyer joined the Cubs in 2011 as general manager under then-president of baseball operations Theo Epstein. That front office helped guide the organization to a World Series championship in 2016, the first in 108 years.

Hoyer took over as president following the 2020 season when Epstein stepped down from the role.

[MORE: Five players Cubs should target ahead of MLB trade deadline]

“I’m so grateful for the Ricketts family’s trust and support for 14 years,” Hoyer said in the team-released statement. “The Cubs are a special organization with an amazing fan base. I’m excited to keep building on the momentum we have and to work with a terrific baseball operations staff to consistently deliver a championship-caliber team for this great city.”

Hoyer orchestrated the 2021 trade deadline in his first year in charge, when the Cubs sold off the core of that 2016 World Series team. Hoyer had to make difficult decisions that summer, trading away franchise icons such as Kris Bryant, Javy Báez and Anthony Rizzo. The Báez trade with the Mets brought back Pete Crow-Armstrong, who since has blossomed into a superstar in Chicago.

Hoyer has helped construct a roster that entered play Monday sitting at 62-43, tied with the Milwaukee Brewers atop the NL Central and for the league’s best record. The teams open a pivotal three-game set Monday night at American Family Field.

The Cubs face a pivotal trade deadline this week, and Hoyer’s front office is tasked with finding ways to upgrade the roster. They have a strong farm system to deal from as they look to add pitching help and potentially a new third base option.