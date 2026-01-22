Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer addressed the media at 2026 Cubs Convention last week about the trade to acquire pitcher Edward Cabrera from the Miami Marlins. Hoyer also shares a timeline for left-handed pitcher Justin Steele’s return from injury for the 2026 season and more.

