Jed Hoyer shares his thoughts on Rafael Devers trade, MLB trade market

On Sunday, the Boston Red Sox and San Francisco Giants shook up the MLB trade market with a surprising, blockbuster trade that sent star Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers to the Giants.

Rafael Devers, San Francisco Giant. pic.twitter.com/vyVM49vaCw — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 17, 2025

Devers had six seasons with 20-plus home runs while with the Red Sox and slugged 15 in 2025 before being traded. For a team that made a splash in the offseason with the signing of Alex Bregman and expectations of a postseason, it came as a surprise to many MLB fan bases.

Jed Hoyer joined Spiegel and Holmes on 670’s The Score on Tuesday, where he discussed the impact such a trade could have on the broader MLB trade market and what it means for the Chicago Cubs as the trade deadline looms ever closer.

“I don’t think it jump-starts the market,” Hoyer told 670.

While the move may not kick-start the trade market, it certainly raises the question of what the Cubs will do come July 31.

A top concern for the Cubs is their pitching. They lost Justin Steele for the season in early April and have been without their ace, Shota Imanaga, since he suffered a left hamstring strain in early May.

Despite the Cubs’ impressive ability to produce wins and stay atop the NL Central without their two best pitchers, the pitching depth within the rotation is cause for concern. The bullpen has been in great form recently, posting a 1.57 ERA since May 7, by far the best mark in baseball. However, you can never have too much pitching.

“The way the game is played now, you got to continue to add pitching when you can,” Hoyer stated.

It is expected that the Cubs will make a move of some sort of move at the deadline. The Cubs sit atop the NL Central and are real contenders for the World Series, and if they’re to make a deep run in the playoffs, Hoyer and the front office know the need to add depth in any way they can.