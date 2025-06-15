The Cubs are 43-28 and leading the NL Central entering play on Sunday, their best start to a season since … 2016.

We all know what happened that year, and Cubs star slugger Kyle Tucker believes those are the heights the 2025 Cubs can reach.

“The ceiling is winning the World Series,” Tucker said on Cubs Live! “That was our goal, coming into the season, going into spring training. I think we still have a really good shot at that. We have a really good team. Hopefully we can all come together as a group at the end of the year healthy and playing well, and you know, get that job done.”

Tucker has made three World Series appearances – all with the Houston Astros – and won his first title in 2022. He knows that winning a World Series is a culmination of hard work throughout the season.

“Our goal coming in was to win a World Series,” Tucker said. “And, you know, try and come out and play every game hard and try and win every single game. We don’t want to just kind of show up and play and go home at the end of the day, and whether we win or lose, not really care. We want to come out and play well, and put on a show for these fans and win games for them. I mean, if you don’t want to do that, I don’t see the point of showing up at the park.”

Tucker was acquired by the Cubs in the offseason to be a thumper in the middle of their lineup – and has been just that. He has a team-best .891 OPS while posting an OPS+ of 155.

Tucker and the Cubs are aiming to make the postseason for the first time since 2020.