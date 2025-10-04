Cubs announce lineup for 2025 NLDS Game 1 vs. Brewers

MILWAUKEE — One mission down for the Cubs. Now they’re on to their next task at hand.

While the Milwaukee Brewers enjoyed five days off to rest, heal and set up their pitching staff the way they wanted, the Cubs had to grind through an intense — and thrilling — three-game NL Wild Card Series with the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs also enter the NLDS riding some momentum and a sense of confidence and unity.

[MORE: PCA’s clutch performance stemmed from advice by Cubs veteran]

We’ll see which position is more enviable as these NL Central rivals square off for the first time ever in the postseason.

The pitching matchup will favor the Brewers for Game 1 at American Family Field. For one, right-hander Freddy Peralta was one of the best pitchers in baseball this season. On the other side, the Cubs’ current ace (Matthew Boyd) will work on short rest after starting Game 1 of the wild-card series Tuesday.

Here’s how the teams will line up for Game 1:

Cubs lineup

Michael Busch — 1B Nico Hoerner — 2B Kyle Tucker — DH Seiya Suzuki — RF Ian Happ — LF Carson Kelly — C Pete Crow-Armstrong — CF Dansby Swanson — SS Matt Shaw — 3B

Analysis

After three consecutive playoff games with the exact same lineup, Cubs manager Craig Counsell is making a minor switch: Tucker and Suzuki each move up one spot, and Happ bumps down from No. 3 to No. 5. But it’s the same nine guys the Cubs rolled out for the entire wild-card series.

The Cubs scored just six runs in the series against the Padres, but that was enough thanks to a stellar performance from their pitching staff. This group plated just three runs in Thursday’s decisive win, but they threatened for much more with 13 hits and a walk.

Other changes might be coming to this Cubs lineup at some point in this series — possibly as early as Game 2 on Monday — if the Brewers start left-hander Jose Quintana.

The Cubs also could shift Tucker to right field and move Suzuki into the DH spot. Tucker missed almost all of September with a calf injury and still is working his way back to 100 percent health.

Suzuki has been red-hot, collecting an extra-base hit in every game of the wild-card series. He also has played strong defense in right field, making it an easy decision for the Cubs to give Tucker more runway to return to health.

Brewers lineup

Jackson Chourio — LF Brice Turang — 2B William Contreras — C Christian Yelich — DH Andrew Vaughn — 1B Sal Frelick — RF Caleb Durbin — 3B Blake Perkins — CF Joey Ortiz — SS

Analysis

Christian Yelich led the Brewers in several offensive categories, including homers (29) and RBI (103), and his .795 OPS also was the highest among Milwaukee starters.

First baseman Andrew Vaughn provided a huge boost to this lineup after the Brewers acquired him from the White Sox in a midseason trade. He struggled to realize his potential on the South Side, but he found a home in Milwaukee, hitting .308/.375/.493 (.869 OPS) with nine homers and 46 RBI in 64 games.

Second baseman Brice Turang (97 runs, 18 homers, 24 stolen bases), catcher William Contreras (17 homers, 76 RBI) and center fielder Jackson Chourio (21 homers, 21 stolen bases) provide more quality depth in the Milwaukee lineup.