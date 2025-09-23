Cubs rookie Matt Shaw rejoins team, addresses reporters at Wrigley

CHICAGO — Matt Shaw returned to the Chicago Cubs’ lineup for Tuesday’s series opener against the New York Mets at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs’ rookie third baseman missed Sunday’s series finale against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park to attend the memorial service for political commentator Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated on Sept. 10, in Arizona.

Shaw called Kirk a friend and explained their connection as he addressed media in the home clubhouse.

“Charlie, he was someone that I met at the apartments in Arizona where I lived, and then someone who was one of the biggest Cubs fans I ever met,” Shaw said. “He texted me after every game, ‘Great win for the Cubbies.’ And he was super, super supportive of us, and obviously someone who’s really faithful. So, we connected on that front as well.

“But yeah, his wife, Erika, had texted me, asking me if I would come to the funeral. And I felt as though it was something that was really important for me to do.”

Shaw said he asked the Cubs’ leaders and his teammates about being away and missing a game during a pivotal stretch as the team seeks to secure home-field advantage in the NL Wild Card Series. Shaw explained that he went to manager Craig Counsell first, who conferred with Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer.

“And then I talked to four or five guys originally to get their input because I had turmoil of what I should do,” Shaw said. “So, I asked them for their input on what they thought that I should do, and they gave me a lot of support — a lot of really good advice in those moments.

“And then after that, I ended up talking to five or six more guys just to tell them what was going on and what I was doing so they wouldn’t be surprised when I wasn’t there. Obviously Counse was talking to Jed and the front office, and they were communicating on that end. I made sure everybody I talked to, I had their support, that they knew why I was going, that I wasn’t leaving just to leave, that it was something that was really important to my faith.

“It was really nice to see how everyone was able to support me in that moment.”

Shaw originally was in the Cubs’ lineup on Sept. 10, when Kirk was shot while speaking at Utah Valley University. After Kirk’s death, Shaw was removed from the lineup, with the team citing “personal reasons.”

He later entered that game in Atlanta as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning.

“Yeah, that is why,” Shaw said. “When that happened, a lot of emotions came over me. I didn’t foresee that happening. I don’t know how to describe everything that happened and how I was feeling.

“I will say that I was tearing up pretty good, and I had a lot of guys come in on this team that were supporting me. That will be something I remember for my entire life is how everyone responded to what I was going through. Those are friends and moments that you have with people that create a bond for a long time. And I’m really thankful for the way that my teammates were able to be there for me.”