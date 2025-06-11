When the Cubs drafted Matt Shaw with the 13th overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, the University of Maryland product primarily played shortstop. Less than two years after being drafted, Shaw is now the first-place Cubs’ everyday third baseman.

He’s not just a placeholder either; he continuously makes run-saving defensive plays.

“What a remarkable transformation,” Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer told reporters before Wednesday’s 7-2 loss to Philadelphia. “Making the routine play, making the great play — like (Tuesday) night in the ninth inning. Give him credit for just getting confidence, working hard. It’s a far cry from what I think we saw in spring training and in Japan, where I feel like there was some uncertainty.

“He’s made some really tough plays with his glove. Obviously, that barehand play, and then obviously the arm strength. Early in the season, I feel like he was trying to figure out his arm stroke a little bit, and now he’s letting it go. Making good throws, and like I said, just playing third base with confidence.”

Shaw was demoted to Triple-A Iowa following an 18-game stint with the Cubs to start the season. Over that span, he hit just .172 and had made three errors in the field. He regained his confidence in the minors and was recalled to the Cubs on May 19.

He’s hitting .299 and hasn’t made an error since rejoining the big league club.

“I do think when he went down to Iowa, something clicked from a confidence, just feeling like he belongs standpoint,” Hoyer said. “I think you see it at the plate. Just his posture at the plate is much better … It’s what happens. I think that being in the big leagues the first time, especially early this season, we were in Japan (and) had a tough schedule early, I think it’s understandable that it was really challenging.”

Shaw made adjustments – both at the plate and in the field – and feels more comfortable this time around.

“But give him credit for going down,” Hoyer said, “gaining that confidence and coming back a really different player on this team.”