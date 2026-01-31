Cubs News
Matt Szczur appreciates 2016 World Series title team reunion at Cubs Con
Former Chicago Cubs infielder Matt Szczur speaks with Marquee Sports Network’s Cole Wright at 2026 Cubs Convention about returning to the team with the 2016 World Series championship team and shares his memories from that season.
Watch in the video above or on Marquee’s YouTube page.
