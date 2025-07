Cubs pitcher Matther Boyd won’t pitch in the MLB All-Star Game despite being selected to do so, MLB announced on Friday evening.

Matthew Boyd will not pitch in the All-Star Game. Jacob Misiorowski replaces him. pic.twitter.com/NBmzYjyP0U — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 12, 2025

The league has replaced Boyd with Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski has taken Boyd’s place.