CHICAGO — Matthew Boyd will have a shot at redeeming himself.

The veteran left-hander will start Thursday night’s Game 4 of the NL Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field, the Cubs announced. The Cubs’ 4-3 win Wednesday extended the best-of-five series, which the Milwaukee Brewers now lead two games to one.

Matthew Boyd gets the ball in NLDS Game 4!#FlyTheW pic.twitter.com/3leW2ISDBQ — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) October 9, 2025

Boyd started Game 1 of the NLDS on Saturday on three days’ rest, but he lasted just two-thirds of an inning as the Brewers put up six runs in the first inning en route to a 9-3 win in Milwaukee. Thursday’s outing will be on a more traditional four-day rest cycle.

“When you have an outing that doesn’t go the way you want, and you have an outing that maybe has a desirable result line, you still have to go through and say, ‘OK, what can I do better?’ ” Boyd said after Wednesday’s win. “And that’s your measure of success. And then you prepare yourself and go, ‘OK, next time I get the chance, I know what I’m going to do.’ “

Of course, like any other elimination game, Cubs manager Craig Counsell will have a quick hook on his starter if need be.

That Game 1 outing came after Boyd was solid in the first game of the NL Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres. Boyd allowed only one run on four hits in 4.1 innings against San Diego in a 3-1 win.

The 34-year-old lefty was the only member of the Cubs’ rotation to make every start this season, and he finished the year leading the team in innings pitched. He was named to his first All-Star team as he posted a 3.21 ERA in 179.2 innings.

Boyd allowed two runs on two hits with a walk and three strikeouts in 5.1 innings in his final regular-season start — an encouraging performance given what had happened before that moment. Boyd had a 5.77 ERA in his previous eight starts before then.

Boyd was thrust into the Cubs’ No. 1 starter role after rookie Cade Horton suffered a fractured rib during the final homestand of the season, landing him on the IL and keeping him out of the first two playoff rounds.

The Cubs have deployed a three-man rotation in the postseason with Boyd, Game 2 starter Shota Imanaga and Game 3 starter Jameson Taillon.

Now it’s up to Boyd to help push the Cubs to claim another winner-take-all game.

“Whatever the situation may be throughout the year, ups and downs, great wins, tough losses, you just fight for the guy next to you,” Boyd said. “It’s never about the name on the back. It’s about the name on the front. That’s what the makeup of this club is. That’s what kind of has been instilled in us.”