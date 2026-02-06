Cubs News
Cubs’ Matthew Boyd grateful to pitch for Team USA in World Baseball Classic
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Matthew Boyd speaks to the media at Cubs Convention about what type of teammate Alex Bregman can become in the clubhouse. Boyd also acknowledges pitching for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic in February and more.
Watch in the video above or on Marquee’s YouTube page.
Download the Marquee Sports Network app on mobile and on desktop, and subscribe to watch live Cubs games, exclusive Bears programming and much more.