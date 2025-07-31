The Cubs are reportedly adding to the pitching staff.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported on Wednesday evening that the Cubs are acquiring right-handed pitcher Michael Soroka from the Washington Nationals:

Cubs acquiring RHP Michael Soroka from Nationals, sources tell @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 31, 2025

ESPN’s Jesse Rogers added more information to the deal, reporting that the Cubs are sending two prospects, outfielder Christian Franklin and infielder Ronny Cruz, to Washington in return:

The Cubs are sending Triple-A OF Christian Franklin and 18 year-old INF Ronny Cruz to Washington in the deal for Soroka, sources tell ESPN. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) July 31, 2025

The veteran is in his first season with the Nationals and is a free agent at the end of the year.

Soroka is 3-8 with a 4.87 ERA in 16 starts so far this season, but his underlying numbers show a better pitcher. He has a solid 1.13 WHIP and has racked up more than a strikeout an inning — 87 Ks in 81.1 innings.

As a result, his expected ERA is far better, sitting at 3.32. With the Cubs’ stellar defense, he could be a strong under-the-radar acquisition. He won’t turn 28 until next month, so the Cubs are acquiring a pitcher in the midst of his prime.

[What does the starting pitching market look like ahead of the deadline?]

Soroka spent the 2024 season on the South Side, going 0-10 with a 4.74 ERA in 25 appearances (nine starts) for the White Sox. He has spent all previous seasons in the majors with the Atlanta Braves, starting in 2018.

It was during that time where Soroka experience some physical setbacks. Soroka was limited to just three games in 2020 and did not pitch in the majors in 2021 or 2022 due to horrible injury luck. He tore his Achilles in August 2020 and then tore the same Achilles again in June 2021 as he was attempting a comeback.

Soroka was an All-Star as a 21-year-old in 2019, going 13-4 with a 2.68 ERA and 1.11 WHIP for the Braves. He racked up 6.0 WAR across 29 starts and struck out 142 batters in 174.2 innings.

He carries a strong pedigree as a former first-round pick (28th overall) in 2015 and top prospect. He was ranked as high as the 24th best prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline heading into the 2019 season.

Franklin ranked as the Cubs’ No. 14 prospect on Lance Brozdowski’s preseason list in the spring. Cruz came in at No. 17. On MLB Pipeline’s Top 30 Cubs prospects list, Cruz sat at 13th and Franklin ranked 14th.

Franklin, 25, was the Cubs’ fourth-round pick in 2021. He reached Triple-A for the first time this year and is hitting .265/.393/.427 (.820 OPS) with eight homers and 11 stolen bases.

The Cubs drafted Cruz in the third round of last summer’s draft out of Miami Christian High School. The infielder turns 19 in August and has a .745 OPS in 48 games in rookie ball.

It’s a decent price to pay for a rental with subpar numbers, but the Cubs clearly believe there’s some upside with Soroka. He will likely slot into the Chicago rotation immediately, but his experience as a reliever gives the Cubs options when Jameson Taillon and Javier Assad return from injury in the coming weeks.

The Cubs needed to add pitching depth this week and will likely continue to target arms before Thursday’s 5 p.m. CT deadline.