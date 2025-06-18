Cubs vs. Brewers game Wednesday at Wrigley Field postponed by rain
Wednesday’s game between the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field has been postponed because of rain and will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Aug. 18.
Jameson Taillon will remain the Cubs’ starting pitcher Thursday. He was scheduled to oppose Brewers rookie Jacob Misiorowski on Wednesday.
Taillon has been one of the Cubs’ best starting pitchers this season, especially with Justin Steele and Shota Imanaga on the injured list. Taillon has posted 1.91 ERA over his last five starts and picked up the win in each game.
Misiorowski was scheduled to make his second career MLB start Wednesday. He threw five no-hit innings against the St. Louis Cardinals in his first start last Thursday.
Misiorowski is the Brewers’ top pitching prospect and has a fastball that can reach 100-plus mph.
Thursday’s pregame coverage on Marquee Sports Network begins at 12:30 p.m. with “Cubs Live!,” with first pitch scheduled for 1:20 p.m.