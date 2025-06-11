Daniel Palencia walked off the mound at Wrigley Field on May 12, glanced into the crowd and saw a pair of familiar – although rarely seen – faces.

Amongst the 32,371 fans at the Friendly Confines that night were María Silva and Damaso Palencia – his parents who had made the trek from San Carlos, Venezuela to Chicago to watch their son pitch as a major leaguer for the first time.

“My parents hadn’t seen me yet professionally here and my parents were really emotional being here,” Palencia said. “Super happy to have them here, live that experience here and to live out a dream that every kid has – to have their parents watch them in the big leagues.”

It was an emotional trip – his parents spent about two weeks and watched their flame-throwing son pitch at Wrigley Field and in Miami. Palencia first came to the United States in 2021 a year after signing as a minor league free agent with the A’s. It’s the traditional path many Latin American players face – they’re sent off to the United States barely knowing the language and by themselves.

Even when they reach the big leagues, it’s far from a certainty that they’ll have any family in attendance as they achieve their biggest dreams.

“Sometimes it’s difficult as a Latino being alone here,” Palencia said. “So it was like a whole different sensation being able to come out of the game and hug them and know that they are here. They were more excited than me. It’s always nice having your mom here.”

Of course, Palencia took advantage of having his mamá in town. Silva cooked his son pollo guisado – stewed chicken – one of his favorite dishes to make him feel a bit more comfortable in the majors.

“Then one day – she had never had salmon, but she wanted to try it so she made it and it was super good,” Palencia added.

About a month earlier, Palencia had floated the idea with his parents to have them come Stateside and watch him pitch. But it isn’t an easy process to get from Venezuela to Chicago.

Palencia worked with his agency, Octagon, to set up the travel and the pair flew from Venezuela to Curaçao, the island nation in the Caribbean just off the coast of Venezuela. Then from there flew to Miami before coming to Chicago.

He drove to O’Hare airport to pick them up, was emotional when he finally saw them and couldn’t wait to pitch in front of them.

“Since I knew they were going to be in attendance, I had that on my mind and I wanted to give it more than my 100% because they were going to see me and everything I do is for them,” Palencia said.

The trio snapped photos on the field after the game, commemorating the unforgettable night. Silva and the elder Palencia made sure to soak it all in, too.

“My mom took pictures with everyone – with Seiya [Suzuki], with [Dansby] Swanson, my dad too,” Palencia said. “They were really excited.”

Damaso Palencia with Pete Crow-Armstrong.

They were there during a crucial moment in Palencia’s 2025 season, too. Palencia was one strike away from picking up a save on May 9, but surrendered the lead and then suffered a walk-off loss. They were there for him. Two days later, when he was brought in for another save opportunity and closed the door, they were there, too.

Little moments like that can help a young player like Palencia get through a long season. Since then, he’s emerged as manager Craig Counsell’s top choice in the 9th inning and is a perfect five-for-five in save opportunities since that first game in Miami.

While they’re back in Venezuela, he hopes they can see him pitch in the big leagues again this season.

“Emotional for the next time they come,” Palencia said. “It always feels good to have your family here.”