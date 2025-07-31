CHICAGO — The Cubs added another piece to their bullpen Thursday when they acquired veteran left-hander Taylor Rogers in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal first reported, citing a source, and the team later confirmed.

Rogers, 34, was just traded to the Pirates on Wednesday, as part of a package that sent third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes to the Cincinnati Reds. Rogers’ twin brother, Tyler, was also traded Wednesday, going from the San Francisco Giants to the New York Mets.

The Pirates will receive outfield prospect Ivan Brethowr from the Cubs in the deal, MLB.com Pirates beat reporter Alex Stumpf first reported via a source. The Cubs later confirmed Brethowr was Pittsburgh-bound and that the Pirates also sent cash considerations to Chicago.

Brethowr was a 2024 seventh-round draft pick out of UC Santa Barbara, and drew Aaron Judge comparisons last spring because of his size and power. He had just four homers in 83 games with Single-A South Bend this season, though.

Rogers had a 2.45 ERA with 34 strikeouts in 33 innings pitched with the Reds this year. He was an All-Star in 2021 with the Minnesota Twins, and has pitched in 549 major league games, with 607 strikeouts in 523.2 innings.