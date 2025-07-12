Cubs takeaways: What we learned as Cody Bellinger bullies ex-team, Yankees win

BOX SCORE

Cubs. Yankees. In New York. Sign us up.

Few things are better than big-market teams facing off in a rare meeting at a historic ballpark. That’s what we got Friday night, with two top-flight squads from opposing leagues that, if we dare to dream, might just meet again in October with a championship on the line.

Yeah, that’s how good the Cubs and Yankees are right now.

It certainly added juice to the meet-up, well beyond the Cody Bellinger reunion and all that stuff.

Here are three takeaways from the first meeting, which ended in a 11-0 Yankees win that dropped the Cubs’ record to 55-39:

Bellinger’s big moments

The Cubs traded Cody Bellinger to the Yankees for Cody Poteet in December, but the deal mostly was a move focused on salary. The former NL MVP has been solid for the Yankees this season, and he was complimentary to Pete Crow-Armstrong and the Cubs after landing in New York, but he just might have been motivated to beat his previous employer.

Bellinger had three(!) home runs and six RBI — you can’t make this stuff up — and would have had a fourth dinger had Kyle Tucker not straight up stolen one from him.

Kyle Tucker robs Cody Bellinger of a home run 💪 pic.twitter.com/vMyKiE9Wtb — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 12, 2025

Bellinger’s big day also was significant from a historical perspective.

Cody Bellinger is the first player to have 2+ HR in his first game against the #Cubs after playing for the team. H/T @Sportradar @WatchMarquee — Chris Antonacci (@chrisantonacci) July 12, 2025

Yeah, Bellinger was that good on this particular night. The Yankees (53-41) cruised to victory thanks to a player who resurrected his career in Chicago, following some troublesome issues in Los Angeles.

Bellinger made an impact on the Cubs far beyond the numbers in his two seasons, and Crow-Armstrong made a point to say how important Bellinger was in his ascent. Still, though, this was something else. The former Cub clearly wanted to make a point — and he made it. It was an incredible showing from a player who showed just how talented he is.

Cubs Flex-ing it out

We’ve finally reached the spot where Jameson Taillon was supposed to start. The Cubs certainly missed their stable right-hander, who will be out some time with a calf injury. They instead went with Chris Flexen, who has been strong in long relief.

This was no opener’s assignment, as it was billed. Flexen went fairly deep into this game, with mixed results in his four innings. He allowed three earned runs on three hits and three walks with two strikeouts, with Bellinger’s first homer — a two-run shot — the real issue.

The Cubs could be trying to stretch Flexen out a bit, but they must continue working on a longer-term solution for Taillon’s rotation spot.

Judge rules on PCA

We saw a few highlight-worthy moments at the wall, including one that didn’t go the Cubs’ way. Crow-Armstrong should’ve had a home run in the fourth inning, but Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge ripped it back.

Aaron Judge robbed PCA of a home run. pic.twitter.com/0RRPTXABtj — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 12, 2025

That would’ve been Crow-Armstrong’s 26th homer of the season, piling on to his incredible run heading into the All-Star break.

PCA is one-of-one 🤩 pic.twitter.com/OmT7VDuNpS — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 10, 2025

Crow-Armstrong’s power has been impressive, punctuated to this point by a two-homer performance Thursday in Minnesota. He’ll head into the MLB All-Star Game ready for another star turn as the National League’s starting center fielder.