Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner finds this aspect of baseball the most satisfying

Nico Hoerner can do some impressive things on the field.

The Cubs’ Gold Glove-winning second baseman appeared on 670 The Score last week and was asked about the most satisfying thing he could do on the field.

Despite his reputation as an excellent defender, the Stanford product chose another area where he excels: the basepaths.

“It’s super satisfying, as a baserunner, when you get a jump that is good enough that they don’t get a throw off or you can go into second base standing,” Hoerner said on “Speigel and Holmes.” “That’s a really good feeling. I think it feels so good because there’s a lot of prep and stuff behind the scenes, before the game, for something like that. So, when the moment syncs up and you just nail it, it feels really great.”

Hoerner has swiped 116 bags across his seven big league seasons, including a career-high 43 in 2023. He has gone 14-for-17 on stolen base attempts so far in 2025.

Hoerner is in the second year of a three-year, $35 million contract he signed in 2023, and he’s slashing .288/.331/.691 with 17 doubles and 29 RBI in 65 games. He ranks third on the team in bWAR at 2.4, trailing only Pete Crow-Armstrong (4.1) and Kyle Tucker (2.8).

The Cubs as a team rank second in MLB in stolen bases with 90, trailing only the Tampa Bay Rays (97). Crow-Armstrong leads the way for Chicago with 23 stolen bases, and Tucker has chipped in 18. Hoerner’s 14 swiped bags ranks third on the Cubs.

Hoerner and the Cubs return to action Tuesday night against the second-place Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field, looking to extend their 5.5-game lead over their NL Central rivals.