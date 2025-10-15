Six Cubs named finalists for 2025 Rawlings NL Gold Glove Awards

The Chicago Cubs were prominently featured among the MLB Gold Glove finalists announced on Tuesday morning.

Six Cubs players were nominated as finalists to win the award at their respective positions – the most by any team in MLB.

Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, left fielder Ian Happ, catcher Carson Kelly, pitcher Matthew Boyd, second baseman Nico Hoerner and third baseman Matt Shaw all finished as finalists for the NL Gold Glove.

Crow-Armstrong covered a ton of ground in the outfield, as evidenced by his 15 defensive runs saved (DRS) and 21 outs above average (OAA), which both lead NL center fielders. His 21 OAA were tied for fourth-best among all fielders in baseball.

Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer addressed the team’s defensive prowess in his end-of-season press conference.

“One of the main things I will think back on is our defense,” Hoyer said. “I do think it’s sort of the backbone of what we do. Sometimes it doesn’t get enough attention … We have exceptional fielders in a lot of different places and that certainly helps.”

PETE.

COVERS.

ALL.



The crowd was chanting 'PCA' after this catch 😮 pic.twitter.com/xIAqAUcbXR — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 18, 2025

Happ has won three consecutive Gold Glove Awards, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him take home another one this offseason.

[MORE: How Jed Hoyer views Kyle Tucker heading into the offseason]

The veteran led NL left fielders with 9 DRS and was tied for the fourth-most assists.

IAN HAPP STEALS EXTRA BASES FROM WILMER FLORES 😮 pic.twitter.com/dxZICGhWSa — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 28, 2025

The battery of Boyd and Kelly are each looking for their first Gold Glove Awards.

Boyd led all of MLB with 11 runners picked off base this season, the most in Cubs franchise history since 1901. He also has 6 defensive runs saved (DRS), which was second-most among NL pitchers.

Matthew Boyd with a fantastic pickoff 🔥 pic.twitter.com/99TmtsIVqF — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 9, 2025

Kelly joined the Cubs after signing a two-year contract with the expectation that he would split time with Miguel Amaya at catcher. With Amaya missing a majority of the season, Kelly took the reins behind the plate and started 98 games for the North Siders – the most in his career – throwing out 23 runners while posting a .998 fielding percentage.

For the second time this week, Carson Kelly has homered and thrown out a runner in the same game 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Huy4iBptaf — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 11, 2025

Hoerner flashed the leather all season, leading NL second basemen with 17 defensive runs saved and 14 outs above average (OAA). Hoerner most recently won a Gold Glove in 2023.

Nico Hoerner is a Gold Glover 🤩 pic.twitter.com/LszuLpGOwJ — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 27, 2025

Shaw also stood out during his rookie season at the hot corner. He was the Cubs’ first-round pick in 2023 from the University of Maryland, where he primarily played shortstop.

[READ: What rookie Matt Shaw learned during Cubs’ run to NLDS]

Shaw started 114 games at third base, and his 19 DRS were second-best among NL third basemen.

My goodness, Matt Shaw 🤯 pic.twitter.com/KeSlBnld3c — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 4, 2025

There is actually a path for the Cubs to have seven Gold Glove winners on their roster. Carlos Santana finished as a finalist for the AL Gold Glove at first base after spending a majority of the season with the Cleveland Guardians. But Santana finished the year with the Cubs, spending most of September as a role player in the big leagues before being left off the postseason roster.

The Gold Glove winners will be unveiled on Sunday, Nov. 2.