CHICAGO — The Cubs are turning to their bullpen to try and get off on the right foot in a winner-take-all game.

Left-hander Drew Pomeranz will start Game 5 of the NL Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, the Cubs announced on Saturday.

Pomeranz has been perfect this postseason for the Cubs, retiring all 15 batters he’s faced in five innings across five appearances in the playoffs.

Drew Pomeranz will start NLDS Game 5 for the Cubs!

This game lined up for Shota Imanaga on regular rest, but he’s really struggled in the playoffs, posting an 8.10 ERA in three games with three home runs allowed in 6.2 innings. He allowed two home runs and four runs to the Brewers in Game 2.

In a winner-take-all game, it’s clear the Cubs don’t want to risk starting on the wrong foot. That doesn’t mean Imanaga won’t throw in the contest.

“This is a game where we’re going to have everybody available,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said. “With the exception of Matt Boyd, everyone’s going to be available.”

Pomeranz has been a key part of a quintet of relievers for Counsell. He, Andrew Kittredge, Daniel Palencia, Caleb Thielbar and Brad Keller have helped shorten games for the Cubs in October. That group allowed just one run over 10.1 innings in Games 3 and 4 of the NLDS.

But they will need help beyond that group.

"We're going to LA after Milwaukee. … That's the plan." – Craig Counsell

“It’s cliche here, but we’ve got 11 pitchers to figure out how to get 27 outs,” Counsell said. “And that’s how we’re treating it. We’re certainly going to need the bullpen formula that we’ve used.

“We’re going to get half the outs from not those five guys, right? That’s how we’re looking at it, and that’s what we’re going to have to get.”

That’s where some of the length options — Imanaga, Colin Rea, Aaron Civale, Ben Brown, Michael Soroka or even Jameson Taillon could factor in.

They’ll very likely need at least three innings from that group on Saturday.

Craig Counsell on the Cubs' pitching staff ahead of NLDS Game 5.

But Pomeranz will be tasked with starting things off right for the Cubs. The Brewers have used two left-handed hitters, Brice Turang and Christian Yelich, in the top four spots of each of their four lineups this series. Using Pomeranz could help neutralize that.

After that, it’s all about matchups and finding a way to advance.

“It’s survive and advance, that’s it,” Counsell said.