With Cubs in rough patch, Cliff Floyd lends perspective for fans

The Cubs’ 5-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, compounded with another Milwaukee Brewers win – their seventh in a row – sure puts a damper on what’s been a strong season in Chicago.

Five games back in the National League Central, the Brewers don’t seem like losing and the Cubs offense is in a rut.

So, it’s all doom and gloom now, right?

Well, not so fast, according to Marquee Sports Network analyst and former major leaguer Cliff Floyd.

“It ain’t doom,” Floyd told host Cole Wright on “Cubs Postgame Live!” following Friday night’s loss. “It’s maybe a little a panic in the room, I get it. But when you talk about being concerned … you’re concerned, yes.

“No, you don’t like what you’re seeing, but I know at the end of the day, the experience, the hitters, the guys that are in the clubhouse.”

The Cubs have dug themselves a hole in the division, that’s for sure. But it’s also not insurmountable and the hope is the offense can snap out of their funk — and quickly, as Floyd alluded to.

Kyle Tucker, Seiya Suzuki, Michael Busch and Pete Crow-Armstrong were pillars in the Cubs offense in the first half of the season, but their collective woes have magnified the team’s struggles of late. There has to be some regression to the mean for them.

Maybe Crow-Armstrong doesn’t put up the eye-popping, MVP-caliber numbers he did the first few months of the season, but you aren’t likely betting he’s the guy who’s 2-for-25 to start August.

"This is a good offense. We're going to score runs."



Craig Counsell following the Cubs' loss. pic.twitter.com/3waLUOVtuP — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 9, 2025

The silver lining might be the chances the Cubs are still creating. They had moments to push across runs on Friday night, but failed to deliver. These are the big leagues, after all, and missed opportunities will come back to haunt you — even if you’re playing a .500 team like the Cardinals.

“You had opportunities,” Floyd said. “You cannot have first and second with no outs with your prime guys coming up and don’t get a run across the plate.”