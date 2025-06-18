CHICAGO — Pete Crow-Armstrong’s speed is electric.

Cubs fans have fallen in love watching him dart on the bases or dash for a ball in the outfield gaps. Quickness is a trait that has come to personify the Cubs center fielder but, despite that, he has a surprising mantra that he tries to follow. It’s one that he holds dear.

“My goal every day is to slow down a little bit more,” the Cubs center fielder said after the Cubs’ 5-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night at Wrigley Field. “That’s my ode to [former third base coach] Willie Harris. Willie was so persistent in telling me that every day.”

"He's playing at as high a level as I've seen a center fielder play."



Harris and Crow-Armstrong don’t mean it in the literal sense. It’s that blazing speed that allows him to play defense at a special level. No, they’re talking about enjoying and absorbing the moment.

Crow-Armstrong sprinted and snagged a liner off Brice Turang’s bat that seemed destined for extra bases in the eighth inning, making a jaw-dropping catch. That was a special play, seeing him glide to a seemingly unreachable section of left-center field and catch the ball before it bounced on the green grass was a testament to his reads and speed.

The 38,687 fans at Wrigley Field knew how special it was, breaking out “P-C-A” chants after the play.

It was a special moment for Crow-Armstrong, one that looked like the cherry on top of a special win for the Cubs. But the center fielder is having one of those special seasons and you almost knew there was more coming, especially when he was leading off the bottom of the frame.

He needed just one pitch from left-hander Rob Zastryzny to deposit a 452-foot blast off the right-field scoreboard. It was a 111.5-mph screamer – both the hardest-hit ball and farthest home run of his career. In the span of a few minutes he showcased two areas that have made his 2025 season special – elite defense and emerging offensive prowess.

“That’s why we come to the ballpark, to see things like that, to see great players do great things — for great players to do amazing things,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said after the win. “Pretty cool.”

Moments after touching home plate, the crowd broke out in another round of “P-C-A” chants. As Brewers’ manager Pat Murphy trotted out to pull Zastryzny from the game, the fans changed their three-letter chant to “M-V-P”.

A brazen claim three months ago, but 73 games into the season, it’s hard not to pencil Crow-Armstrong’s name into the conversation for the prestigious award. He entered Tuesday with a 3.7 fWAR, just behind the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani (3.9).

“I think those moments are the ones that I really need to slow down in and those are important to appreciate,” Crow-Armstrong said. “That was my first time really getting those kinds of chants and yeah definitely tried soaking it in. But that was very, very cool.”

It was only fitting that Crow-Armstrong recorded the 27th out of the game – a fly ball from William Contreras. That sent the crowd into another frenzy as “Go, Cubs, Go” blared on the speakers. Crow-Armstrong took a second to bow to the fans in the bleachers and tip his cap as a token of appreciation.

“I’m still kind of new to the ovations and whatnot,” Crow-Armstrong said. “I don’t quite know how to like respond all the time. I want to give them their time to do their thing.

“Again, getting used to it. It’s becoming one of the cooler things, for sure.”

It’s become quite clear, he’ll have plenty more ovations and chants his way. He’s having just that special of a season.