Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy details Edward Cabrera’s pitch mix

Chicago Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy speaks with Marquee Sports Network’s Elise Menaker at 2026 Cubs Convention about his initial thoughts on Edward Cabrera, whom the team acquired from the Miami Marlins in an offseason trade. Hottovy also describes how preparing for a six-man rotation could benefit the Cubs and more.

Watch in the video above or on Marquee’s YouTube page.

