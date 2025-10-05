MILWAUKEE — The Chicago Cubs will send left-hander Shota Imanaga to the mound looking to even up the NLDS against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell made the announcement before an optional team workout on Sunday afternoon.

Craig Counsell announced Shota Imanaga will start tomorrow.

Shota Imanaga will start Game 2 of the NLDS for the Cubs.

The Cubs dropped Game 1 to the NL Central champs Saturday afternoon, with Matthew Boyd starting on short rest.

Imanaga will return to the bump, looking to make his first-ever MLB playoff start Monday night. He appeared in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres, but in a relief role.

The Cubs started reliever Andrew Kittredge in that Game 2, with Imanaga coming in to pitch the second inning.

Imanaga allowed two runs over four innings — all coming on one swing of the bat by Padres star Manny Machado.

The Cubs’ Opening Day starter went 9-8 with a 3.73 ERA and 0.99 WHIP in 25 starts this season.

He made three starts against the Brewers in 2025, going 1-3 with a 3.57 ERA and 0.85 WHIP across 17.2 innings.

“I think he’s a fierce competitor … he’s trying to figure out a way to get you out, he’s trying to figure out a way to get better.”



Craig Counsell on Shota Imanaga.

Imanaga’s last outing against Milwaukee came at Wrigley Field on Aug. 21 when he picked up the loss despite pitching seven strong innings with only two runs allowed.

Boyd couldn’t get out of the first inning in Game 1 of the NLDS Saturday. He picked up just two outs and gave us six runs, though only two were earned. A Nico Hoerner error led to four unearned runs in the first inning of the series.

Imanaga would be working on regular rest Monday after throwing 67 pitches against the Padres.

The Cubs and Brewers have a day off in this NLDS on Sunday before resuming play in Milwaukee Monday night at 8 p.m. CT. The series then shifts to Wrigley Field for Game 3 Wednesday evening, with a potential Game 4 lined up Thursday in Chicago.