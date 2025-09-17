Pete Crow-Armstrong sends Cubs fans sincere message before MLB playoffs

There isn’t much that throws Pete Crow-Armstrong off his game.

But this was an experience he had never lived through.

The 23-year-old star wasn’t even sure how to put his emotions into words as he sat in the visiting clubhouse at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, moments after the Chicago Cubs clinched a postseason berth.

Marquee Sports Network’s Taylor McGregor asked Crow-Armstrong what this moment meant to him.

“Everything, man,” he said as he fought through the champagne cascading down his face. “I’ve never done interviews like this. This is really cool. I think it’s just special that we get to share it with each other. This is probably the best example of perseverance and sticking with one another, loving on each other all year.”

The Cubs still have some boxes they want to check before the end of the season — including securing home-field advantage for the Wild Card round.

But for now, they’ll enjoy this.

And Crow-Armstrong was already thinking about what’s next: Returning home to Wrigley Field to celebrate with the Cubs fans.

The team starts the final homestand of the regular season next Tuesday against the New York Mets.

PCA has a message for @Cubs fans ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4L8cwkNTnA — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 17, 2025

Before they return home, Crow-Armstrong had a message for Cubs fans:

“We got a long ways to go, and I’m so excited to do this for y’all,” he said. “You guys have shown up all year, loved us, supported us, felt with us and yeah, we got a long way to go. I’m just looking forward to seeing y’all back at Wrigley and winning some more ball games.”

How will Crow-Armstrong remember this day?

“I’m never going to forget this,” he said. “I just love who I get to share it with. This is one of the coolest moments of my life, for sure.”