CHICAGO — Rachel Folden made history with the Chicago Cubs.

She’ll continue to trailblaze with a new organization.

The Cubs minor-league hitting coordinator announced on her personal Instagram account on Nov. 1 that she was leaving the team and joining the New York Mets. Mike Puma of the New York Post reported that Folden will become the hitting coach at Double-A Binghamton.

Mets are hiring Rachel Folden to serve as the hitting coach at Double-A Binghamton. She was a hitting coach in the Cubs' minor league system this season. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) November 1, 2025

“My time with the Cubs has come to an end,” Folden wrote on her Instagram post. “6 years with an organization is a blessing, and I will forever be grateful for my time in Chicago. I have made lifelong friends and connections that will outlast my time on the field, and that’s what it’s all about. Thank you for taking a chance on a female hitting instructor from nowhere and giving her a uniform.

“It’s time for a new chapter, this time with the New York Mets. I’m beyond excited to be a part of what has already been building, and keep the momentum going all the way to a World Series. Let’s go!”

Folden was hired in November 2019 as a hitting lab technician she was a minor-league hitting coordinator this year and was instrumental with some of the Cubs’ top hitting prospects. She became the first female coach in franchise history.

She spent 2025 with the Iowa Cubs, working with many of the organization’s players who were a call away from the major leagues.

“This year, Marco Romero and Rachel Folden helped me a lot in Double-A,” Moisés Ballesteros said at Cubs Convention at the beginning of 2025. “She helped me to wait for my pitch and don’t swing [at] every pitch that’s coming to home plate. So, I wait for my pitch and swing hard.”