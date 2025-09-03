CHICAGO — Infielder Ben Cowles was claimed off waivers by the White Sox on Wednesday, the Cubs announced.

Cowles was designated for assignment on Monday to make room on the 40-man roster for veteran infielder Carlos Santana. The White Sox assigned Cowles to Triple-A Charlotte, they announced.

Cowles was acquired by the Cubs at the 2024 trade deadline from the New York Yankees with right-handed pitching prospect Jack Neely for right-handed reliever Mark Leiter Jr. Cowles was a 10th-round pick out of the University of Maryland and missed most of the final two months of last season after he was hit on the wrist by a pitch.

The 25-year-old had his contract selected in the offseason to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft. He spent 2025 in Triple-A and posted a .238/.304/.382 (.686 OPS) slash line with nine home runs, 44 RBI and 16 stolen bases while primarily playing shortstop in 113 games for Iowa. In 444 career minor league games, Cowles has slashed .260/.349/.414 (.763 OPS) with 39 home runs, 202 RBI and 68 stolen bases across five seasons.

Santana, 39, was placed on waivers by the Cleveland Guardians last week, then he and the club mutually agreed to part ways as he sought an opportunity with a playoff contender.

Santana, who played for manager Craig Counsell in Milwaukee in 2023, joined the Cubs ahead of Monday’s deadline to add players to be eligible for a playoff roster. He pinch-hit for Justin Turner late in Monday’s thrilling, 7-6 comeback win over the Atlanta Braves.

The switch-hitting Santana figures to be platoon option against left-handed pitching for Counsell, while also serving as a quality defensive replacement at first base, if the need arises. Santana ranked second in baseball among first baseman in outs above average and won a Gold Glove last season with Minnesota.