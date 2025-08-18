Cubs bolster pitching staff ahead of doubleheader against Brewers

The Chicago Cubs made a plethora of roster moves Monday morning in advance of a doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field.

Right-handed pitcher Javier Assad was optioned to Triple-A Iowa and lefty Luke Little was recalled to take his spot.

Right-handed reliever Gavin Hollowell will serve as the team’s 27th man during the doubleheader.

Cubs news:



– Gavin Hollowell will serve as 27th man

– Javier Assad optioned to Iowa

– Luke Little recalled — Andy Martínez (@amartinez_11) August 18, 2025

Assad just returned from the IL last week and has made two starts in the Cubs rotation. He has a 5.63 ERA and 1.875 WHIP in that stretch across eight innings. He just started Sunday’s game, so he would be unavailable to pitch in this five-game series against the Brewers.

Hollowell, 27, has been recalled from Triple-A Iowa three other times this season and has pitched in six games in the big leagues. During those 7.1 innings, Hollowell has a 1.23 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and eight strikeouts.

Little spent much of last season in the big-league bullpen, but has made just one appearance for the Cubs this year – pitching 2/3 of an inning April 16 against the San Diego Padres.

The 24-year-old southpaw has pitched well for Triple-A Iowa with a 2.77 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 57 strikeouts in 48.2 innings. He has had trouble with control at times, with 27 walks and has hit six other batters.

Little will provide the Cubs with a fourth left-handed option out of the bullpen, alongside Caleb Thielbar, Taylor Rogers and Drew Pomeranz.

Meanwhile, Hollowell will add another right-handed option to face the Brewers through both games of the doubleheader.

The Cubs bullpen had to shoulder a decent load over the weekend as veteran Andrew Kittredge pitched in all three games, and likely is down for Monday’s doubleheader as a result. Brad Keller also worked Friday and Saturday and Ben Brown threw 54 pitches in relief Sunday.

The Cubs announced Cade Horton as the starter for Game 1, but have not announced a pitcher for Game 2.

Cubs probables vs. Milwaukee:



Monday G1 – Cade Horton

Monday G2 – TBD

Tuesday – Matthew Boyd

Wednesday – TBD

Thursday – TBD — Andy Martínez (@amartinez_11) August 18, 2025

Jameson Taillon is expected to return from the IL this week and very likely could be in line for that Game 2 start. The Cubs could make a roster move after Game 1, sending either Brown or Little back down to Triple-A and activating Taillon off the IL.

Matthew Boyd will start Tuesday for the Cubs, but no Chicago starter has been announced for Wednesday’s or Thursday’s games.