CHICAGO — The Cubs’ 26-man playoff roster is set.

The club announced the final list of players for the best-of-three NL Wild Card Series on Tuesday morning, before Game 1 against the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field.

There were no real surprises in the group, as the Cubs will carry all four members of their rotation in Matthew Boyd, Shota Imanaga, Colin Rea and Jameson Taillon.

Boyd will toe the rubber in the opener, opposite San Diego’s Nick Pivetta.

Here’s the Cubs’ final 26-man group:

Pitchers (12)

LHP Matthew Boyd

LHP Shota Imanaga

LHP Caleb Thielbar

LHP Taylor Rogers

LHP Drew Pomeranz

RHP Colin Rea

RHP Andrew Kittredge

RHP Brad Keller

RHP Daniel Palencia

RHP Michael Soroka

RHP Aaron Civale

RHP Jameson Taillon

The Cubs want three left-handers in their bullpen to combat the Padres’ lefty-heavy lineup. Having a couple of length options such as Soroka, Civale and even Rea or Taillon can help cover innings if the Cubs need to go to their bullpen early.

The Cubs aren’t carrying the maximum 13 pitchers in this round because they likely will not need that many arms over three games. That allows them to carry an extra bench player, which they clearly believe is more valuable.

The biggest omissions from this group are Javier Assad and Jordan Wicks, who were on the Cubs’ 28-man roster to end the regular season. That duo covered 8.1 innings of Sunday’s finale, meaning they likely were down for a few days anyway and wouldn’t have been available to pitch in this round.

Position players (14)

Catcher Carson Kelly

Catcher Reese McGuire

Catcher/DH – Moisés Ballesteros

INF – Michael Busch

INF – Nico Hoerner

INF – Dansby Swanson

INF – Matt Shaw

INF – Justin Turner

INF/OF – Willi Castro

OF – Kyle Tucker

OF – Pete Crow-Armstrong

OF – Ian Happ

OF – Seiya Suzuki

OF – Kevin Alcántara

This group also is pretty straight forward.

Miguel Amaya is back in Chicago and was a participant in Monday’s workout at Wrigley, but he’s played in only one major-league game since May, and the Cubs clearly felt more comfortable with the in-rhythm Kelly-McGuire tandem. Ballesteros also is an option to catch, if needed. He caught in the regular-season finale Sunday and played first base in that game, too.

Alcántara’s inclusion gives the Cubs some defensive cover in the outfield and a potential pinch runner.