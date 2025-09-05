Sammy Sosa shares thoughts on Pete Crow-Armstrong, current Cubs team

CHICAGO — The magic of Wrigley Field is not lost on Sammy Sosa.

The legendary slugger didn’t step foot in the cathedral at the corner of Clark and Addison for over two decades, but he has returned this year and is still in awe of the ballpark’s charm.

“Wrigley Field, I have to tell you, I’ve played in all the Major League stadiums — Wrigley Field is special,” Sosa said in an exclusive interview with Marquee Sports Network Friday. “The people here, they never forget. They always remember; they always bring me back to the memory.

“Playing here for me was a gift and a blessing.”

In chatting with Cole Wright and Elise Menaker, Sosa said he always felt like he had to earn the respect of the Wrigley faithful each season.

“One of the things I like is the Chicago Cubs fans, they know about baseball,” Sosa said. “For example, when I was [early in my career], I had to run hard to make sure I don’t get booed.

“I had to do the little things because I wanted to make sure. I always played hard myself, but normally when you take care of those little things, it will help you to go to a different level.”

Sosa knows a thing or two about taking his game to a different level. He hit 609 homers in his career, 545 of which came during his 13-year tenure with the Cubs.

“I never was satisfied,” Sosa said. “I always was hungry. The day I’m not hungry, I’m leaving this game. So pretty much every at-bat, I took it like it was the last one.”

Sosa is in town this weekend to be honored for his illustrious career. He will get his blue jacket before Sunday’s game and go into the Cubs Hall of Fame alongside Derrek Lee.

He also carries a distinct tie to the 2025 Cubs team, as Pete-Crow Armstrong is on the verge of tying Sosa for a monumental feat.

Sosa is the only player in Cubs history to post a 30-30 season with 30 homers and 30 stolen bases. Crow-Armstrong is on the cusp of doing the same, sitting at 28 homers and 31 stolen bases.

“It is great,” Sosa said of Crow-Armstrong. “I had a chance to be with him in spring training. His approach, he’s the kind of guy that stayed with it. He got a long swing sometimes but when he’s short and quick, that’s when he’s at his best.

“Right now, his attitude, he’s gotta bring the swagger to the plate. And he always does that. He’s gonna be fine.”

Sosa believes more celebration is in store for Crow-Armstrong and his current Cubs teammates than just reaching individual milestones.

“Normally in a 162-game [season], they’re going to go through up and downs like everybody else,” Sosa said. “But right now, I think that passed already and they’re coming back to be hot again. My money’s on them.”