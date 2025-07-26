BOX SCORE

CHICAGO — As the Cubs prepared to kick off a three-game set with their crosstown rivals, the televisions at the visiting clubhouse at Rate Field on the South Side aired the Milwaukee Brewers’ series opener against the Miami Marlins.

No, it’s not quite scoreboard-watching season, but the Brewers were playing an extremely rare Friday day game – they had a postgame home run derby with alumni players to honor American Family Field’s 25th anniversary – meaning there was some matinee baseball to serve as background while the Cubs prepared to open their three-game set against one of baseball’s hottest teams.

The White Sox showcased why they’ve been so solid since the All-Star break, walloping the Cubs 12-5 in a loss in the series opener of the second installment of the Crosstown Classic. The Cubs (60-43) remained a game back of the Brewers, who also lost, 5-1 to the Marlins, in the National League Central.

Here are three takeaways from the blowout:

Shota’s dud

In his last outing, Shota Imanaga showcased his ability to escape an early jam and why he has ace-like tendencies. Friday, Imanaga ran into trouble quickly again – but this time, the White Sox pounced on him and were relentless in doing so.

The South Siders recorded nine hits and scored five runs before Imanaga even recorded a fifth out and it ultimately spelled an early night for the Cubs’ left-hander.

Imanaga surrendered seven earned runs on 12 hits, including three home runs, in just three-plus innings of work in the loss. It was his worst outing of the season and shortest since allowing 10 earned runs on 11 hits in an 11-1 loss to the Mets on June 21, 2024.

Shota Imanaga against the White Sox tonight:



3.0 IP | 12 H | 7 ER | 2 K

His poor outing meant Counsell had to turn to Chris Flexen to cover length, and he didn’t fare too much better against his former team. The young White Sox lineup tagged the right-hander for four runs on five hits in two innings.

Flexen’s innings helped preserve the bullpen, but his usage has a trickle-down effect. The right-hander is likely down for a few days after tossing two innings and could leave the Cubs shorthanded the next few games.

The Cubs have used bullpen games for Jameson Taillon’s spot in the rotation since the veteran landed on the IL with a right calf strain, and Ben Brown covered length the last time that spot came up, allowing six runs on seven hits.

They’re likely using a bullpen game on Sunday when that spot comes up, and Brown figures to play a role as a bulk option. Flexen covered Brown after his four innings on Monday, meaning if Brown – who has a 6.48 ERA this season – struggles, Counsell’s options could be limited.

Houser’s gem

The opposing pitcher’s performance isn’t usually its own takeaway in this series, but Friday’s outing by Adrian Houser is an exception.

The right-hander has been terrific for the White Sox this season, and that continued Friday. He went 6.2 innings, allowing three runs on five hits with three strikeouts and now has a 2.10 ERA this season in 11 starts (68.2 innings). Houser’s performance has meant he is a popular trade candidate on a team in last place in the American League Central that figures to be a seller come Thursday’s deadline.

Houser could be an intriguing option for the Cubs, who – as we noted – need starting pitching help. The 32-year-old actually spent time in the Cubs organization last season, posting a 3.86 ERA in four appearances (18 innings) for the Iowa Cubs. Counsell has familiarity with him, too – he was his manager for seven seasons in Milwaukee.

“He’s doing a really nice job,” Counsell said pregame of Houser. “He’s pitching very well. He had a kind of a rough season last year, and he’s rebounded and is having a really, really, really nice season. Probably his best season, really.”

Sure, Houser isn’t the flashy name Cubs fans would want to be linked to – that would be more like Minnesota’s Joe Ryan, Washington’s MacKenzie Gore or San Diego’s Dylan Cease – but a starter like Houser is still valuable.

They need options, as they’ve shown since Taillon’s injury. And hypothetically inserting Houser into that spot immediately seems like an upgrade. Crosstown trades aren’t rare – the Cubs acquired José Quintana from the White Sox in 2017 when the teams were in a similar situation – but they’re not a slam dunk either.

Houser’s next start would line up to be Wednesday, the day before the deadline, against the Phillies, meaning it’s not totally out of the realm of possibilities that Friday was his last outing as a White Sox.

McGuire’s blast

Reese McGuire clubbed his sixth home run of the season, a three-run blast in the seventh that ensured the Cubs weren’t blanked.

Reese McGuire hits his 6th homer of the year on a 3-run shot.

It wasn’t an insignificant home run for McGuire because it – along with his 3-for-4 performance – raised his OPS to .763 on the year, and it’s beginning to create an intriguing roster conundrum.

Counsell announced before the game that Miguel Amaya (left oblique strain) would be joining the Iowa Cubs on a rehab assignment on Tuesday, meaning his return to the majors was nearing.

So, what happens when Amaya returns? The Cubs could opt to carry three catchers – Amaya, McGuire and Carson Kelly – for sure, but that is rare. All three are without minor league options, meaning they’d have to be passed through waivers before being sent down. Kelly is on a two-year contract and nearly made the All-Star team, so they’re not parting ways with him.

Amaya was having a solid year before he went down, hitting .280 with four home runs and an .819 OPS. McGuire’s performance creates an interesting headache – the ones that teams often refer to as “good problems.”