CINCINNATI — The Cubs still have plenty to play for, despite clinching their first playoff berth in five seasons on Wednesday.

But they ran into a buzzsaw on the opposing mound in Hunter Greene. The right-hander dazzled for the Cincinnati Reds, throwing a one-hit shutout in their 1-0 win over the Cubs in a pitcher’s duel at Great American Ball Park on Thursday.

Here are three takeaways from the loss:

No days off

The Cubs stressed, before they popped champagne bottles and celebrated Wednesday afternoon in Pittsburgh, that the job wasn’t done.

Enjoy today and be ready to try and beat the Reds on Thursday.

The lineup suggested they were practicing what they were preaching.

Craig Counsell had eight of the nine starters from Wednesday’s win back in his lineup a little more than 24 hours after they were done popping bottles in Pittsburgh. The lone swap was behind the dish, with Carson Kelly drawing the start in place of Reese McGuire.

The Cubs still have plenty to play for over the, now, nine games that remain. Their magic number to clinch the top spot in the NL Wild Card is five games, as the hold a five-game lead over the San Diego Padres for it. Sealing that position would ensure the three-game series would be played at Wrigley Field.

That’s why you’ll continue to see the Cubs regulars in the lineup, even after they partied the day before.

No no-no

Despite no rest it sure seemed like the Cubs’ hitters had a hangover-like effect on Wednesday.

But it wasn’t likely because of the events of Wednesday night – it had more to do with the dominance of the Reds’ starter: Greene.

The righty was terrific on Thursday, retiring the first 12 hitters he faced and no hitting the Cubs through 6.2 innings. He permitted the first hit of the game on a Seiya Suzuki double down the third base line. It was the second shutout of his career, the first of nine innings.

But it was really the lone blemish on a wonderful night of pitching from the right-hander. Greene finished the night allowing just that double, a Michael Busch walk in the sixth and Moisés Ballesteros reaching on an error in the fifth as the lone baserunners in his outing.

Ballesteros’ reach was a precursor to a bit of a scary moment in the game. With two outs in the frame and Ballesteros still on first, Pete Crow-Armstrong roped a 105-liner to first base that clipped off the glove Spencer Steer then hit the Cubs designated hitter on the helmet. The ball ricocheted into center field and TJ Friedl threw it to second to nab Ballesteros on a fielder’s choice and keep the no-no intact.

Moisés Ballesteros was hit in the helmet by a 105-mph line drive from PCA and was forced out at second, ending the inning.



Ballesteros walked off the field with trainer Nick Frangella but then was joking in the dugout the next half inning. He stayed in the game and finished 0-for-3.

Rea’s career night

Colin Rea’s outing will be glossed over because of Greene’s dominance.

But the Cubs right-hander was really good, too.

Rea threw a career-high 11 strikeouts in seven innings of one-run ball. His lone blemish came in the fourth inning, when he allowed a pair of doubles that plated Austin Hayes for the game’s lone run.

A career-high ELEVEN strikeouts for Colin Rea tonight 👏

It was another brilliant outing from an unexpected clutch starter for the Cubs pitcher who has delivered 153.2 innings this year and has become a valued member of Counsell’s staff.

“He’s given us quality innings,” Counsell said before the game. “He’s helped us win baseball games. He’s had an excellent glue season for this for this rotation, for his team.”