CINCINNATI — The Cubs followed up their post-playoff-clinching celebrations with a dud.

The team dropped the series finale against the Cincinnati Reds, losing 1-0 and suffering a four-game sweep at the hands of their division rival. The defeat hands the Milwaukee Brewers the NL Central crown for the third straight year and the fourth time in five seasons. The loss, coupled with the San Diego Padres’ win over the White Sox on Sunday, means the Cubs lead for the top spot in the NL Wild Card reduces to just three games.

The Cubs (88-68) open a three-game series against the New York Mets on Tuesday. The Reds’ win means they’re tied with the Mets for the final Wild Card spot.

Here are three takeaways from the loss:

Bats go silent

For the second time in this four-game set, the Cubs were held out of the run column.

But unlike Thursday’s one-hit effort, it wasn’t because of a dominant pitching performance. Andrew Abbott, the Reds starter, was fine but allowed five hits and a walk in 4.2 innings of work.

The Cubs failed to deliver the crushing blow the game was so desperately calling for. In the second, with a runner on second and two outs, Justin Turner grounded out to third base to end the threat.

An inning later, the Cubs had back-to-back singles from their No. 8 and 9 hitters to open the frame. But the top of the Cubs’ lineup failed to advance the runners. The Cubs had first and second again in the fourth, this time with one out, but did not score again.

It was a frustrating offensive display as they struggled to score in a game where they only needed a pair of runs to win.

Offense questions

The Cubs’ lack of offense was why they lost on Sunday, but the absence of one of their hottest hitters was just as puzzling.

Matt Shaw, who has an .827 OPS after the All-Star break was not in the starting lineup against a left-handed starter and was not used in the loss.

The Cubs had opportunities where they could have used him – during their ninth-inning rally, Craig Counsell did not pinch run Shaw (who has 16 stolen bases) for Moisés Ballesteros after he drew a lead-off walk. He then pinch hit Willi Castro for Turner. Castro stuck out, and Ballesteros was stranded on second base.

If Shaw is unavailable for an extended period, that’s another blow for an offense without Kyle Tucker. Tucker is expected to return to Chicago on Monday and the Cubs will assess their next steps for him after that.

Taillon’s Gem

The Cubs stayed in the game despite their offensive woes because of the strong outing from Jameson Taillon.

The veteran right-hander tossed seven innings of one-run ball, allowing just five hits with four strikeouts to no walks. It was a brilliant performance from the veteran, who has been oh, so good since returning off the injured list.

Jameson Taillon goes 7 strong

In three starts since returning from a left groin strain, Taillon has a 1.56 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP in 17.1 innings. That’s elite-level production from him, and he continues to create a “good” problem for the Cubs.

If you pencil in Cade Horton and Shota Imanaga in some capacity in the first two games of the NL Wild Card round, does Taillon supplant Matthew Boyd as the top candidate to start a do-or-die, Game 3? It’s a fair question and one that will be answered over the final six games of the season.