HOUSTON — The Cubs arrived at Daikin Park for a special homecoming following a series split in St. Louis.

The return of Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly to Houston was the story before the series opener between the Cubs and Astros.

Yet, it was the other players from the Tucker trade that stole the show once the game started. Isaac Paredes and Cam Smith had big days as the Astros took the first of a three-game set 7-4 over Chicago. The Cubs (48-34) mounted a bit a salvo late but could not complete the comeback.

Here are three takeaways from the contest:

Return of the King

Tucker and Pressly were honored before Friday’s game with a nearly five-minute long video at Daikin Park as they made their return to a city where they helped win a World Series title.

The video started honoring Pressly’s time with the Astros and transitioned to a montage for Tucker as the final out of the 2022 World Series – a flyout thrown by the right-hander and caught by the right fielder – played. The highlights switched to moments from Tucker’s time in Houston starting from when he was drafted to his career in the big leagues, culminating in the last out of that Fall Classic.

The duo came out of the dugout as the video ended and tipped their caps to the crowd as they received a standing ovation.

The celebration didn’t stop there.

Kyle Tucker receives a standing ovation before his first at-bat in Houston 👏 pic.twitter.com/F5xSzBGAMF — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 28, 2025

The Astros played Kyle Tucker’s walk-up song “Walk Thru” by Rich Homie Quan as he stepped up for his first at-bat – a popup to shortstop Jeremy Peña in shallow left field. Tucker received another loud ovation, and he tipped his hat to the crowd of 39,451.

But it was a pair of players who went back to Houston that stole the show.

Revenge game

Tucker was the headliner of the blockbuster deal this offseason between both clubs.

But the Astros received some good players back, too. They were the main attraction once the game kicked off.

Isaac Paredes, the former All-Star third baseman, finished 2-for-5 with a run and played an important role in the win.

Cam Smith, the 2024 first-round pick by the Cubs, delivered the memorable moment, though.

Smith crushed a three-run, no-doubt home run over the Crawford Boxes in left field, giving the Astros a 7-0 lead and sending the Daikin Park crowd into a frenzy.

The Cubs paid a hefty price to acquire Tucker – who has been stellar for them this year, no doubt – but they were reminded of it on Friday night.

Horton’s outing

Cade Horton’s outing started tough, but his defense was bailing him out.

Tucker threw out Paredes at the plate with runners on first and second and two outs in the first. The next inning, Ian Happ made a diving catch against Paredes with the bases loaded to keep the game scoreless.

Eventually, though, the Astros hit the ball far enough that Horton’s defense couldn’t bail him out.

Yainer Diaz hit a three-run blast with two outs in the third and an inning later, Smith had his home run to put the game away.

The Cubs’ rotation has been their bugaboo since Justin Steele and Shota Imanaga went down with injuries. Imanaga’s return on Thursday was a boost, but they need better performances from their starters in a tight National League Central race.