CHICAGO — The Cubs had an opportunity to nix their two-game losing streak and turned to their most consistent starter to do so.

Man, did Matthew Boyd deliver. The left-hander tossed seven shutout innings as the Cubs beat the Kansas City Royals 6-0 on Tuesday night at Wrigley Field. The Cubs (60-41) will look to win the series in Wednesday’s matinee.

Here are three takeaways from the win:

Boyd’s masterclass

It’s hard to predict what expectations the Cubs had for Boyd when they signed him to a two-year deal this offseason. A solid member of the rotation? Sure.

The Cubs’ best and most consistent starter who would make every start this season after pitching in just eight games in 2024 after recovering from Tommy John surgery? Probably not even in the Cubs’ wildest dreams.

But that’s what he’s done, and he showcased that in an emphatic fashion on Tuesday night. Boyd retired the first 11 hitters he faced and held the Royals hitless through the first four innings. He ended with seven scoreless frames in his first start after his first All-Star Game nod. He has thrown 23 straight innings without allowing a run.

The cherry on top of his outing came on the last batter he faced, when he struck out Freddy Fermin swinging – his sixth of the night – letting out a yell and a big fist pump after it.

That outing lowered his ERA to 2.20, a massive boost to a rotation that has been hit severely by the injury bug.

If you were told before the season that near the end of July a Cubs’ left-hander would have the second-lowest ERA in the National League and thrust into the Cy Young Award conversation, you’d probably think Shota Imanaga had improved off his rookie campaign or Justin Steele had reverted to – and improved on – his 2023 form.

Age is but a number

We strive to make postgame takeaways about the Cubs, but we couldn’t avoid the history that was on display from the Royals’ side.

Kansas City started 45-year-old left-hander Rich Hill against the Cubs, selecting his contract before the game from Triple-A Iowa. Hill tied an MLB record by appearing for his 14th different team – his first was the Cubs when he debuted in the majors in 2005.

The left-hander threw five innings allowing three runs – one earned – in the loss.

The Cubs’ 40-year-old, Justin Turner, swiped third base in the two-run second inning against Hill and made some quirky history in the process, too:

Per @ESPNStatsInfo: Justin Turner (40) stealing on Rich Hill (45) is the first instance of a 40+ year old runner stealing a base off of a 40+ year old pitcher since Craig Biggio did so against David Wells on July 26, 2007. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) July 23, 2025

Age really is just a number.

PCA’s return

Cubs fans had a minor scare on Monday.

Pete Crow-Armstrong, himself enjoying a breakout campaign, was out of the lineup with a bruised knee he suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Boston Red Sox. He was back in Craig Counsell’s starting nine on Tuesday, patrolling center field and hitting fifth.

The 23-year-old finished 1-for-4 with an RBI double in the win. It was Crow-Armstrong’s 73rd RBI of the season.

PCA vs. Rich Hill



The 23-year-old doubles in a run off the 45-year-old. pic.twitter.com/eA4iwbD1Ug — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 23, 2025

He’s been such a vital piece to a Cubs offense that is second in baseball in runs scored, appearing in 99 of the team’s 101 games while also playing elite defense.

Missing Crow-Armstrong for any time would be a massive blow to the Cubs, and their fans surely breathed a sigh of relief seeing his name in the lineup before the game.