MILWAUKEE — The excitement and energy felt Monday night at American Family Field usually is reserved for October evenings.

But the 2025 schedule dictates the penultimate meeting between the National League’s two best teams happens in late July on a humid and warm summer night, rather than a chilly and dry fall evening.

And the Brewers struck first blood in this three-game set, pulling out a come-from-behind 8-4 win over the Cubs.

The Brewers (63-43) erased an early three-run deficit and cruised on a night when their young fireballer, Jacob Misiorowski, looked primed for a bust-up. Instead, the rookie settled in and shut down the Cubs (62-44), who fell one game behind the first-place Brewers in the NL Central.

Here are three takeaways from the game, which had a sour note with the announcement of Cubs icon Ryne Sandberg’s death:

Hot start

There was a buzz for Monday’s pitching matchup. Misiorowski, a controversial All-Star selection, toeing the rubber opposite Matthew Boyd, the Cubs All-Star who’s amidst a breakout campaign.

But the offenses had the advantage early on — especially the Cubs.

The first three Cubs hitters reached base, and then a Misiorowski throwing error contributed to two runs as Chicago took an early 3-0 lead. Brewers manager Pat Murphy had left-hander DL Hall warming up in the bullpen because of the barrage.

Jacob Misiorowski doing his best Jordan Love impression 🎯 pic.twitter.com/6sd4RyNcwm — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 28, 2025

It was the dream start for the Cubs’ bats against the rookie. They knew it’d be a tough night for offense, and driving up his pitch count and putting pressure was a big accomplishment.

But there is an excitement around Misiorowski and the Cubs saw it firsthand after that.

The Miz lives up to the hype

After allowing those three runs, Misiorowski walked Dansby Swanson and struck out Nico Hoerner after a 10-pitch battle to escape the first inning. The right-hander walked off the mound down three runs and having thrown 40 pitches and the Cubs champing at the bit.

Instead, Misiorowski shut them out. Hoerner’s strikeout was the first of 10 consecutive batters he’d retire to end his night. It wasn’t an ideal start for Misiorowski, but the kid can pitch, as he struck out seven in four innings.

The Miz recorded 10 consecutive outs to close out his seven-strikeout outing@Jmisiorowski9 pic.twitter.com/fcUxOcyFgf — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 29, 2025

Before the game, the Cubs gladly would have signed up for a four-inning, three-run performance from Misiorowski, especially with Boyd on the mound. But it didn’t turn as they hoped.

Boyd’s rare outing

The left-hander has been the bedrock of the Cubs’ rotation. He’s the only starter who hasn’t missed any time this season with injury, and he entered Monday with a sparkling 2.20 ERA.

But Boyd never really had his best stuff against the Brewers. He walked the first two hitters he faced, then was bailed out by rookie third baseman Matt Shaw’s two nifty defensive plays.

MATT SHAW. FLASH THE LEATHER. pic.twitter.com/so3gtZ53jw — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 29, 2025

One inning later, Boyd allowed two more runners to reach but again worked out of the jam. The dam finally broke in the third inning.

Five of the Brewers’ first six hitters reached base, and by the time the frame was over, the Cubs’ cushy 3-0 lead was a 4-3 deficit. Boyd allowed another run one inning later on an Andrew Vaughn home run.

It was Boyd’s worst outing of the season — a rare clunker in a game the Cubs wanted to take. He allowed five runs in five innings, issued a season-high five walks and recorded just two strikeouts in falling to 11-4.

Now, the Cubs will turn to veteran right-hander Colin Rea to try to even the series Tuesday night.