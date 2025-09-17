BOX SCORE

PITTSBURGH — The Chicago Cubs arrived at PNC Park on Wednesday knowing a win would seal their place in the MLB playoffs.

No waiting around for a West Coast game, no number-crunching about unlikely scenarios. Win and you’re in.

They did just that.

The Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-4 at PNC Park, completing the sweep and sealing their berth in the MLB postseason bracket for the first time since 2020 and the first time in a full season since 2018. They increase their lead to 5.5 games over the San Diego Padres for the top spot in the NL Wild Card, who play at the New York Mets later tonight.

But that Wild Card picture will go on the back burner for a night. Wednesday is a day for celebration for the Cubs (88-64) and their fans.

“The celebration part, it’s just us having fun together and having some fun together,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said before the game. “What’s wrong with that? It is celebrating that you have accomplished something, and it’s celebrating us being together. That’s what it’s about. That’s what you celebrate. And it’s an appreciation for each other and the work that we’ve done to get to this point, that’s what the celebration is about.

“Of course, every team that’s in this situation is thinking ahead … and we’re in the same boat.”

Here are three takeaways from the win over the Pirates (65-88) that led to Wednesday’s celebration:

It had to be Happ

Ian Happ is the longest-tenured Cub, he’s playing in his home park and he’s the last remaining link from the Cubs’ golden era.

He was on the 2018 team that didn’t have the customary champagne celebration when they clinched a playoff spot because they waited for an NL Central crown that never came. Happ played a key role in the 2020 playoff team that didn’t have a party because of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Pick your storyline, and you just knew that it had to be Happ who would ensure the Cubs would be partying on Wednesday.

Ian Happ CRUSHES a 2-run bomb 💣 pic.twitter.com/fwsJaC8JRI — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 17, 2025

The left fielder hit a two-run home run in the first inning, then delivered an insurance run in the three-run sixth inning that sealed the win. Happ, along with Nico Hoerner, has been with the Cubs from the tail end of the championship core, through the rebuild that saw those stars shipped away and is now with them as they return to the MLB playoffs.

Ian Happ LOVES Pittsburgh 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OgnoGWJQoP — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 17, 2025

With an opportunity to clinch, Happ played a crucial role – as did Hoerner, who was 2-for-4 with two runs scored – in making sure the Cubs created no doubt and would party on Wednesday afternoon in the visitors’ clubhouse at PNC Park.

Ballesteros’ blast creates question

Moisés Ballesteros’ solo home run immediately after Happ’s two-run blast was an exhilarating way to start the ball game. It was the perfect start for the Cubs on a day that had plenty on the line.

Moisés Ballesteros follows up with a solo shot 🚀



CUBS LEAD 4-0! pic.twitter.com/A95pqtlMPv — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 17, 2025

It’s the second home run of his career and, along with his 1-for-3 day, improved his slash line during his rookie season to .308/.386/.538 (.924 OPS). He’s been lauded for his hitting ability as a prospect, and now he’s showing that at the big leagues.

That begins to raise a fascinating query for the Cubs: Does he make the 26-man playoff roster?

A month ago, that was essentially a non-starter; he was in Triple-A, and there was no clear roster spot for him. On Sept. 17, he’s raking in the major leagues (he has a 1.220 OPS since being recalled on Sept. 9) and the Cubs have plenty of roster questions over the final 10 games of the season.

The biggest is the health of Kyle Tucker. The All-Star left Pittsburgh on Friday morning to fly to Tampa, Fla., to receive treatment from physical therapist Jeremy Maddox, who he’s worked with before. Cubs manager Craig Counsell is optimistic that the slugger can return before the end of the regular season but acknowledged that time is running out to get him into game action.

If Tucker is off the playoff roster, Seiya Suzuki would likely patrol right field, as he did in Wednesday’s game in his return from illness. That would create an opening in the DH spot. Ballesteros could slot in there, especially against right-handed starters.

But if Tucker is healthy, then that leaves four bench spots – Reese McGuire or Miguel Amaya (if he returns from his left ankle sprain) would take one of them as the backup catcher. Willi Castro, a versatile utilityman, would get another and Justin Turner, the Cubs’ top pinch-hitting choice against left-handed pitching, would get a third.

With the last spot, would the Cubs want to have some defense and speed in that role and add Kevin Alcántara? Do they opt for switch-hitting veteran Carlos Santana for that spot, despite his struggles (0-for-14 since joining the Cubs)? Or is Ballesteros the answer?

Regardless, if he keeps this up, it’s going to be hard not to include Ballesteros on a postseason roster.

Boyd’s struggles

The Cubs conjured up a dream start for Matthew Boyd.

The Pirates lineup quickly derailed it.

After a four-run top of the first, Pittsburgh responded with a big bottom of the frame, scoring three run –, all with two outs. In the second, they loaded the bases after a pair of singles and a hit by pitch, then tied the game when Boyd walked Andrew McCutchen.

Boyd exited after the third inning, the shortest outing of the season for the All-Star, and has continued his struggles of late.

Matthew Boyd’s outing is done after 3 innings:



3.0 IP | 7 H | 4 ER | 5 K pic.twitter.com/Q0JbS0dzH4 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 17, 2025

Boyd has a 5.34 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP in his last 10 starts (55.2 innings). He had a 2.20 ERA and a 1.01 WHIP in the 20 starts (118.2 innings) before that.

The left-hander has been the only starter to remain in the rotation since Opening Day, an impressive feat given it’s his first full season back from Tommy John surgery.

He once looked destined not only to start a playoff game but even to take the ball early in a series. But his struggles have cast a doubt on that. Assuming Cade Horton and Shota Imanaga take the first two games of a playoff series in some combination, would Boyd take the ball in a do-or-die game? Or would the Cubs turn to someone like Jameson Taillon, who tossed 6 scoreless innings on Monday night?

Boyd was a stabilizing force and arguably the rotation’s MVP given his consistency this season, but as the Cubs try to make a run in the playoffs, his struggles might mean someone else takes the ball in this scenario.