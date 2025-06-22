BOX SCORE

CHICAGO — The Cubs (46-31) couldn’t wrap up the 10-game homestand on a high note, letting a late blowout decide the series in the Mariners’ (39-37) favor with a 14-6 loss on Sunday.

Here are three things we learned from the series finale at Wrigley Field:

Angel or Devil?

Seiya Suzuki’s Sunday was a tale of two games.

He provided the Cubs’ first run off of Mariners ace Logan Gilbert with a rocketed solo shot in the first inning.

Seiya crushes his 19th home run of the season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3X4DwDi3sF — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 22, 2025

In the third inning, he tracked down a fly ball hit to the right field corner by Julio Rodríguez, but placed his glove too far forward and missed the ball. Though originally ruled a double for Rodríguez, scorers changed it to an E9 the following inning.

In the top of the fifth inning, Suzuki committed his second error of the day by bobbling a Randy Arozarena single, which allowed Arozarena to advance to second base.

And then, Suzuki came up to bat in the bottom half and crushed a two-run shot to bring the Cubs back within a run. It was his 20th of the year, and his fourth multi-home run game this season.

ANOTHER ONE FROM SEIYA SUZUKI! pic.twitter.com/Yfck209hty — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 22, 2025

It was a juxtaposed performance for Suzuki that had shades of his game against the Reds on June 1 last season, where he committed a three-run error in right field and then tied the game with a grand slam in his next at-bat.

Home Run Alley, USA

The ball just wouldn’t stop flying between both the Cubs and Mariners across this three-game series.

The two teams combined for a grand total of 21 home runs: Six in Game 1, six in Game 2 and nine in the finale.

Sunday saw Suzuki (Nos. 19 and 20), Kyle Tucker (No. 15) and Reese McGuire (No. 4) all leave the yard for the Cubs.

King Tuck with a 2-run shot 👑 pic.twitter.com/iJxCKWcNEK — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 22, 2025

Mariners slugger Cal Raleigh made history at Wrigley when he hit his 30th home run on Saturday, becoming the first switch-hitter ever to record 30+ home runs before the All-Star break. Raleigh hit four home runs over the series. He also became the fastest player 30 home runs in a season (75 games) since Barry Bonds and Luis Gonzalez in 2001.

The series also saw six different players record multi-home run games, with Ian Happ and Suzuki doing so for the Cubs. With Suzuki’s 20th home run in 73 games, he is now on pace for 43 home runs this season — which would shatter his career and season-high of 21 from last year.

Sunday scaries

Sunday is one day of the week the Cubs have seemed to make an enemy out of this season.

Entering the series finale with the Mariners, the Cubs had a .204 batting average across 12 Sunday games this season — second-worst in MLB. Their .615 OPS on Sundays is fourth-worst in MLB.

Pitching has been only slightly better, with Cubs hurlers posting a 4.25 ERA on Sundays — 23rd-best in the league.

While the Cubs were able to get the bats going this Sunday, starter Colin Rea struggled as he allowed seven earned runs on 11 hits, while notching only two punchouts.

It was a season-high for Rea in both hits and earned runs, and the hot, windy conditions certainly didn’t help as he allowed four home runs to Mariners hitters.

Rea is going through a bit of a rough stretch, posting a 6.32 ERA in his last seven games.



The Cubs will now travel to St. Louis to face the Cardinals for the first time this season. Ben Brown (4-5, 5.57 ERA) is slated to start Game 1 for the Cubs, while St. Louis will send Matthew Liberatore (4-6, 4.08 ERA).

Monday’s game coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. CT on Marquee Sports Network.