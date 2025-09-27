BOX SCORE

CHICAGO — There you have it: Playoff baseball will return to Wrigley Field.

The Cubs’ 7-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday ensured that Chicago at last secured home-field advantage in the NL Wild Card Series and will host the San Diego Padres beginning Tuesday.

It took a career day from Michael Busch, a lights-out pitching performance from Jameson Taillon, and a renewed Seiya Suzuki-Pete Crow-Armstrong home run rivalry to get the Cubs (91-70) the series win over the Cardinals (78-83) and bring October baseball back to Chicago.

Here are three things we learned:

Jamo to the rescue

Looking ahead to the Cubs’ possible NL Wild Card Series rotation, it seemed like Matthew Boyd, Cade Horton and Shota Imanaga would fill those three slots. That would have saved Jameson Taillon for Game 1 of the NLDS, should the Cubs advance.

But just before Saturday’s first pitch, the Cubs got devastating injury news: Cade Horton is going on the 15-day injured list with a right rib fracture.

The news means Horton is out of the wild-card series completely — and likely will not be able to return until around Game 5 of the NLDS.

It also means Taillon could get the ball in Horton’s place next week.

Jameson Taillon has allowed 2 ER or fewer in each of his last seven starts 🔥



6.0 IP | 8 K | 3 H | 1 ER pic.twitter.com/r5OgZp2e6K — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 27, 2025

The good thing for both the Cubs and Taillon is that the right-hander has really hit his stride since returning from the 15-day IL (groin) on Sept. 10. Entering Saturday, Taillon had allowed just three earned runs over 17.1 innings pitched (1.56 ERA) over his three starts in September.

In his final regular-season start Saturday, Taillon stepped up and delivered what he’s shown he’s capable of over the past month.

Taillon threw six strong innings, the only damage to his line coming in the form of a Nolan Arenado solo shot in the fourth. The Cardinals only managed two other hits off of Taillon, and the 33-year-old fanned eight hitters while walking just two.

Taillon also lowered his ERA this month to 1.54, allowing just four earned runs over 23.1 innings.

In 23 starts this year, he posted a 3.68 ERA in 129.2 innings, complete with 98 strikeouts and a 1.02 WHIP.

The No. 1 pick

On Saturday, Michael Busch hit leadoff for the 51st time this year. That’s where he’s slotted into the lineup the most this season, typically against right-handed starters.

Michael Busch hits his 5th leadoff home run of the year 💣 pic.twitter.com/AML5UojKUl — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 27, 2025

Busch’s splits versus righty starters compared to lefties entering Saturday were night and day:

vs. RH SP (447 AB): .268/.347/.526 (.873 OPS), 139 OPS+

vs. LH SP (70 AB): .186/.288/.371 (.659 OPS), 85 OPS+

He only needed one pitch to show why he’s become manager Craig Counsell’s go-to guy at that spot. Busch sent Cardinals righty Michael McGreevy’s very first offering of the game straight out to the right field bleachers, putting the Cubs ahead in the fastest way he could for his 33rd home run of the season.

In Busch’s next at-bat, he roped a double into the left-center gap.

In his third, he homered again.

And in his fourth at-bat, he tripled to collect his fourth RBI and make it a 4-for-4 day.

He had a chance at the cycle in his final plate appearance, but, much to the chagrin of the 38,000-plus in the stands, the Cardinals intentionally walked him.

Michael Busch was a single away from the cycle in the 8th inning.



The Cardinals intentionally walked him. pic.twitter.com/gbVtzwySF2 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 27, 2025

Now that the Cubs are certain to face the San Diego Padres beginning on Tuesday, here’s the good news for Busch: The Padres’ top three starters (Nathan Pivetta, Dylan Cease and Yu Darvish) are all right-handed.

That means Busch can slot right into the leadoff spot for all three of those games if necessary, and the 27-year-old heating up at the right time could make all the difference for this Cubs offense.

‘Stepbrothers’ return

Seiya Suzuki and Pete Crow-Armstrong are back to doing what they do best: homering in the same game.

SEE YA 💪



Third straight game with a HR for Seiya Suzuki! pic.twitter.com/aLF0YYO3oA — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 27, 2025

It happened on Friday — for the first time in a long time. Then it happened again on Saturday — for the eighth time this year.

Suzuki’s struggles over the past month and a half have been well-documented, but the Japanese slugger has managed to put all that behind him and become the best version of himself in time for the postseason.

Fresh off a two-homer game Thursday and a grand slam on Friday, Suzuki picked up where he left off and clubbed his 31st home run of the season off of Cardinals reliever Ryan Fernandez in the sixth inning. It was his 102nd RBI of the season, coming a day after he became the third Japanese player to hit 30 home runs in a season.

Crow-Armstrong’s drought was similar. But a day after reaching a 30-home run, 30-double, 30-stolen base season, he crushed his 31st home run of the year off the right field scoreboard to extend the Cubs’ late-inning lead and all but put the nail in the coffin.

PCA OFF THE SCOREBOARD 😮 pic.twitter.com/cD3uUROHtD — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 27, 2025

Busch heating up is one thing — but if Suzuki and Crow-Armstrong can do the same, it’ll certainly reflect the middle of the order’s early-season dominance that set the Cubs up for playoff baseball in the first place.