The Cubs hoped Saturday was the start of their offense regaining their footing.

That wasn’t the case. The Cubs scraped just two runs – on a two-run home run from Matt Shaw – as they fell to the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 in the series finale at Busch Stadium on Sunday. The loss drops the Cubs (67-50) to six games back in the National League Central.

The Cardinals (60-59) are three games back of the final spot in the NL Wild Card after selling at the trade deadline.

Here are three takeaways from the Cubs’ loss:

Shota’s outing

Shota Imanaga was stellar – he struck out a season-high nine batters and turned in a quality start and scattered just four hits across 6.2 innings.

But the outing ended on a sour note – he allowed a two-out single to Jordan Walker in the ninth, the Cardinals right fielder stole second and then Imanaga permitted a single to Nolan Gorman that gave the Cardinals the lead.

Shota Imanaga records a season-high nine strikeouts. pic.twitter.com/NcuXzcEMGi — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 11, 2025

It was another strong outing from Imanaga and the type of performance you expect from your ace, but when the offense is struggling the smallest of mistakes looked magnified.

Craig Counsell and the Cubs would have gladly taken 20 outs and three runs from Imanaga before the game, but they need the offense to find its groove.

Offensive woes return

For a night, it looked like the Cubs had the type of performance to snap them out of the offensive funk that they had been in. Scoring nine runs and in the first five innings on Saturday will do that.

But the Cubs’ bats are just in a really bad funk right now. They mustered seven hits in the loss – and just one extra-base hit.

The Cubs offense has still scored the second-most runs in baseball, but they’re just not bopping their way to runs and wins like they were in the first half of the season. Since the All-Star break, the Cubs are slugging just .398, 20th in baseball.

They’re not getting the big hit when they need it. With Seiya Suzuki at first and two outs in the eighth, Kyle Tucker had a knock, but it was a single and the Cubs stranded the tying run at third base when Carson Kelly grounded out.

Then there was drama in the ninth.

Justin Turner pinch hit for Pete Crow-Armstrong. The Cubs center fielder played like an MVP in the first half and it was notable to see him be pinch hit for as Counsell opted for the platoon advantage against Cardinals left-hander JoJo Romero. Turner flew out and then Ian Happ drew a walk.

Counsell pinch ran Jon Berti for Happ and he was called out. On review, he clearly beat the tag at the base, but appeared to pop off the bag, so the call stood. The Cubs followed with a pair of singles before Shaw grounded into a fielder’s choice to end the game.

Jon Berti was ruled out after the Cubs challenged the call on the field.



Nico Hoerner singled on the following pitch.



(via ESPN) pic.twitter.com/WbiPpLunGF — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 11, 2025

Red-hot Shaw

Shaw continued his second-half breakout Sunday night – and did so with a clutch knock.

The rookie third baseman hit a two-run, game-tying home run in the fifth inning that proved to be the only offense for the Cubs.

Shaw’s been red-hot since the All-Star Game. He is slashing .339/.361/.797 (1.157 OPS) with seven home runs and 15 RBI. He entered Sunday’s contest with a 207 weighted runs created plus – 100 is league average – showcasing just how locked in he is at the plate. At a time when the bulk of the Cubs’ lineup has been stuck in the mud, Shaw has been a consistent presence since the Midsummer Classic.

The hope for the Cubs is their star hitters – Kyle Tucker, Seiya Suzuki, Michael Busch and Pete Crow-Armstrong – can snap out of their funk and help the offense revert to the juggernaut it was to start the year. And if they do that and Shaw continues to be an asset at the hot corner, it really elongates the lineup.