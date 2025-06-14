Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy provides timeline for Shota Imanaga

Shota Imanaga‘s return to the Chicago Cubs rotation continues to get closer by the day.

The Cubs’ ace was placed on the IL after leaving the game on May 4 against the Milwaukee Brewers with a left hamstring strain. He made his first rehab appearance last Monday, tossing two scoreless innings with four strikeouts in the Arizona Complex League.

Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy detailed a plan for Imanaga’s next rehab start, which took place Saturday afternoon in Arizona. Imanaga threw four scoreless innings, striking out four without allowing a walk.

Shota Imanaga in his rehab start on Saturday:



4.0 IP | 4 K | 0 R | 0 BB

“It’s going well. He’s got a game today (Saturday). Hopefully three innings, 53-55 pitches, kind of around that point,” Hottovy said on Cubs Live! “Things are trending in the right direction. I think now we’re at the point where he can start fine-tuning some things in his delivery, start fine-tuning some things with the pitch shapes. When you can do that, you’re trusting that the lower body is feeling good.”

Tommy Hottovy provides an update on Shota Imanaga's rehab start later today.



"Hopefully three innings, 53-55 pitches."

“We get through today. We get through this outing. Hopefully, we get some good, you know, foundation of the pitch count, and then we get to build off that,” Hottovy said.

Imanaga started eight games for the Cubs before his injury, posting a 2.82 ERA over 44.2 innings. Since his injury, Cubs starting pitchers have recorded a 4.41 ERA, ranking in the bottom third of baseball. From the start of the season until Imanaga’s injury, the rotation had a 3.44 ERA, 5th best in MLB.

The Cubs have used a combination of Matthew Boyd, Jameson Taillon, Cade Horton, Ben Brown and Colin Rea to supplement Imanaga’s spot in the rotation. Boyd, Taillon and Horton have provided consistent outings as starters – each have an ERA under 3.15 in Imanaga’s absence. Brown (7.59 ERA) and Rea (6.47) have struggled during that timeframe.

Entering play on Saturday, the Cubs are 42-28 with a 4.5 game lead in the NL Central over the Brewers. With the postseason well within grasp, Imanaga’s return will be a welcome addition.