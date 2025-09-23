The Chicago Cubs will play postseason baseball for the first time since 2020. And depending on what happens over their last six regular-season games against the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals, they could host the NL Wild Card Series at Wrigley Field, starting next Tuesday.

If that ends up being the scenario, tickets likely will be be a hot commodity for Cubs fans looking to attend in-person at The Friendly Confines.

The Cubs announced Tuesday that single-game tickets for potential NL Wild Card Series games at Wrigley will go on sale to the general public Thursday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m. CT.

“We are beyond excited to have clinched a postseason berth,” Cubs senior VP of ticketing Cale Vennum said in a team-issued statement. “The energy at Wrigley Field has been electric all season and we know our fans will bring that same energy to postseason games if we get the chance to host them at Wrigley Field. Get your tickets when they go on sale. You won’t want to miss this.”

There is a six-ticket limit per game for the NL Wild Card Series, and tickets are subject to availability. The tickets will be exclusively sold on the Cubs’ website and distributed via the MLB Ballpark app.

The Cubs also announced that fans can sign up with the “Fly the W” presale opportunity for any “additional potential 2025 postseason games played at Wrigley Field starting with the NL Division Series (NLDS).” More details on the “Fly the W” presale opportunity also can be found on the Cubs’ website.

The Cubs’ magic number to host a first-round series is set at four entering play Tuesday. So, the Cubs (88-68) need a combination of four wins and San Diego Padres (85-71) losses to start the playoffs at Wrigley.

The Padres currently are hosting the Milwaukee Brewers in San Diego and will welcome in the Arizona Diamondbacks — who are in the race for the final NL wild-card spot — this weekend to close the regular season.

If the Cubs advance past the first round, they could face a familiar foe in the Brewers in the NLDS. Milwaukee currently holds the No. 1 seed in the NL, though the surging Philadelphia Phillies are hot on their heels, 2.5 games behind.