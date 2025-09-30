CHICAGO — For the first time since 2018, Cubs fans will be able to pack into Wrigley Field to take in playoff baseball.

And unlike that season, fans are guaranteed to see at least two games at the corner of Clark and Addison.

If the Cubs have it their way, the Friendly Confines will host a lot more than just the NL Wild Card Series.

That’s because they feel like playing at Wrigley Field is a major advantage.

“We’ve played really well at home this year, and I think the fans are a big part of that,” starting pitcher Jameson Taillon said. “I think the day games are a big part of that — learning the conditions and embracing the wind and the sun and all of that.

“Wrigley’s definitely, I think, one of the best home field advantages in sports. We’ve kind of seen it all this year. We’ve been challenged to win a lot of different ways, and I think that really helps us.”

Nobody knows for sure yet how the wind will affect the series at Wrigley Field, but the sun will almost assuredly be a factor with the mid-afternoon start times.

And the stadium should be packed with exuberant Cubs fans who still have vivid memories of the glory days from 2015-16.

“The atmosphere, the fans — I think it’s a massive advantage for us just to have the crowd behind us,” left fielder Ian Happ said. “The field conditions, I don’t know exactly how it’s gonna play Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday, but we know this place really well and we know how it plays and it’s always been an advantage for us, which is nice.”

The Cubs won 62% of their games at Wrigley Field this season — going 50-31. Only six teams in baseball won more games at their home field, including the San Diego Padres (the Cubs’ opponent for this wild-card series).

Cubs players have long talked about how unique and amazing Wrigley Field is — both for the history of the ballpark and the passionate fanbase.

“Wrigley already is incredibly special,” shortstop Dansby Swanson said. “I’m very excited to see what it looks like, what it feels like come postseason time. I know it’s going to be everything you’ve ever dreamed of.”

“There’s just a resounding feeling of belief that this group has.”



Dansby Swanson and the Cubs believe they have what it takes to make a deep postseason run. pic.twitter.com/Y6n8b8NRdZ — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 29, 2025

And Cubs players also know if they win here, they will be immortalized forever.

“It’s something I’ve tried to message to these guys from early in the season: If you win here, it’s a little bit different,” Happ said. “It’s special to win here. Special to be a part of winning groups here. You see how the city and the fanbase rallies behind it. You see how the city and the fanbase rallies behind it. You see how excited everybody is.

“You see the atmosphere and the energy behind the World Series parade. It was a Top-10 largest gathering in human history. It’s what this place is. It’s special. People care. You don’t get that everywhere and we’re lucky that they show up every single day no matter what in the middle of summer.”

[Exclusive interview with Ian Happ before Cubs’ playoff run begins]

Happ knows what it means to win in Chicago. His rookie season was in 2017 and he shared a clubhouse for years with the core group of players that ended the World Series drought in 2016.

“When you win here — I’ve been lucky to be a part of it early in my career — it’s really special, Happ said. “I was able to experience the guys in ’16, the aftermath of that and what it meant to people. To have that special experience with those guys, to be able to share in the aftermath, I’d love to do it again.”