Chicago set to host PWHL games in second season of “PWHL Takeover Tour”

The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) is coming to Chicago.

On Monday, the league announced that the “PWHL Takeover Tour” will take place in Chicago, along with other venues spanning across the U.S. and Canada.

The PWHL will host two games in Chicago at the Allstate Arena (home of the Chicago Wolves) in Rosemont, Ill., in December and then again in March.

Chicago is one of seven new sites to host the second season of the “PWHL Takeover Tour”. On top of that, Chicago is only one of five sites to host multiple games of the tour.

Amy Scheer, PWHL executive vice president of business operations, told The Athletic just how big the sophomore season of the PWHL Takeover Tour is.

“Season Two’s PWHL Takeover Tour was the first of its kind, giving fans across North America the chance to experience the excitement of a regular-season game in their home venues,” Scheer told The Athletic. “The passion and support from fans, and the enthusiasm from cities eager to engage with our league, have fueled our ambition to grow the Tour for Season Three.”

The expansion of the tour is a telltale sign of the exploding scene of professional women’s hockey across the United States and Canada, and now, the Chicagoland area can experience the exciting atmosphere of the rapidly growing sport.

The two games to be held at Allstate Arena will be played on Sunday, Dec. 21 (Ottawa vs. Minnesota) and Wednesday, March 25, 2026 (New York vs. Seattle).