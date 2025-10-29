Weekend passes for the 2026 Cubs Convention are set to go on sale on Thursday at noon CT, the Cubs announced in a press release on Wednesday.

Click here for more information on how to purchase 2026 Cubs Convention passes

The 2026 edition of the convention will take place from Jan. 16 to 18 at the Sheraton Grand Chicago and will commemorate both the 150th anniversary of the franchise and the 10th anniversary of the 2016 World Series-winning team.

[READ: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. equals Kris Bryant World Series feat in Blue Jays’ loss]

Weekend passes are $125, per the release. Passes for children between the ages of 3 and 10 are $100, while children 2 and under can enter for free.

Hotel packages are on sale now. Those who purchase a weekend pass or hotel package by Nov. 13 can register their child for the youth baseball and softball clinic that is held on the Sunday of the convention weekend.

Events taking place across the weekend include autograph sessions, player meet and greets, panel conversations, exclusive experiences for season ticket holders and more.

[READ: How Cubs are viewing Matt Shaw’s development after 2025 rookie season]

“We invite you to join us in a time-honored tradition that marks the unofficial start of the season,” said Chicago Cubs Executive Vice President of Marketing and Communications Jen Martindale in the press release. “For three incredible days, you’ll feel the spirit and energy that only Cubs fans can bring as they share unforgettable moments with their favorite players and alumni.”

[READ: What Pete Crow-Armstrong breakout season means for him, Cubs in 2026]

The 2025 Cubs Convention saw star-studded appearances from franchise legends like Sammy Sosa and the late Ryne Sandberg. This coming year, fans can expect to see alumni from the 2016 World Series squad as well as other beloved Cubs alumni, who will be present “to commemorate the team’s 150th anniversary as a National League franchise.”