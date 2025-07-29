Cubs Weekly Podcast: Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg

Editor’s note: This article and podcast originally were published to MarqueeSportsNetwork.com on Jan. 23, 2025.

In many ways, returning to Cubs Convention was just what Ryne Sandberg needed. As a guest on the Cubs Weekly Podcast, the Hall of Famer and Cubs legend shared what it was like to return to the annual fan fest and see the love and support from the fans.

Sandberg joined host Andy Martínez, providing an update on his health after announcing late last year that the cancer he had fought in 2024 had returned. Then, the second baseman recalled his statue unveiling day last June, where he was forever immortalized at Wrigley Field.

Later in the podcast, Sandberg recalled his playing days — sharing the impact that Larry Bowa had on his career, what it was like to be traded to Chicago and where in the world he was when he got the news.

“Ryno” then remembered June 23, 1984 — the “Sandberg Game” that launched him into stardom. He recalled how excited he and the Cubs were to be named the “Game of the Week” an honor they originally weren’t going to have until a game on the East Coast was rained out. Sandberg’s 2-homer game propelled him to fame and was the highlight of his MVP campaign.

New episodes of the Cubs Weekly Podcast drop every Thursday morning throughout the offseason. Subscribe here:

Video: http://bit.ly/Marquee-App

Apple: https://apple.co/2TiGIZ1

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2Xb1R8X