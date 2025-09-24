The Chicago Cubs’ bullpen is getting a boost just in time for the home stretch of the regular season and next week’s NL Wild Card Series.

The team activated right-handed reliever Daniel Palencia from the 15-day injured list (right shoulder strain) on Wednesday, optioning left-handed pitcher Jordan Wicks to the team’s Arizona complex in a corresponding move.

Palencia last saw game action on Sept. 7 against the Washington Nationals when he allowed five earned runs on four hits. He threw 18 pitches in the blown save opportunity before grabbing his throwing shoulder in pain and exiting the game with a trainer. He was placed on the IL the following day.

The 25-year-old has been the Cubs’ No. 1 option at closer this season, notching 22 saves (T-6th in NL) of 25 opportunities with a 3.00 ERA in 51 innings pitched. In his 14-game absence, those high-leverage duties were taken up primarily by Andrew Kittredge (3 saves) and Brad Keller (2 saves).

Cubs manager Craig Counsell, who confirmed Palencia would be activated on Wednesday, did not specify the capacity in which the Cubs will use Palencia as he eases back into big-league action with just five games left in the regular season.

“I just want Daniel to pitch. We’ve got to get Daniel outings on this mound,” Counsell told reporters at Wrigley Field ahead of the Cubs’ game against the New York Mets. “That’s the only thing that’s important.”

Palencia had one rehab outing, which was with Triple-A Iowa on Sept. 20. The right-hander’s 0.2-inning cameo featured two strikeouts and an unearned run on two hits. He threw 15 of his 22 pitches for strikes, topping out at 100.5 mph.

With Palencia back in tow, the Cubs now enter a crucial home stretch in which they can clinch home-field advantage for the wild-card series when they welcome the St. Louis Cardinals to Wrigley Field over the weekend.

The San Diego Padres’ loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday afternoon means the Cubs hold a 2-game lead over San Diego for the top Wild Card spot. The magic number to clinch stands at three and could become two with a win over the Mets on Wednesday night.

Should the Cubs clinch the top spot, the wild-card round will begin next Tuesday (Sept. 30) at Wrigley Field.

Wicks’ option to the Arizona complex is procedural, since the Triple-A season is over. The timing, though, means he’s ineligible for the wild-card or NL Division Series roster, unless he’s replacing an injured player.