For much of Anthony Rizzo‘s 10-year career with the Chicago Cubs, there was a sound that became synonymous with his presence at Wrigley Field.

As Rizzo would make his way to the plate, the infectious synthesized horns and thumping bass of French DJ Martin Solveig’s “Intoxicated” filled the stadium. Cubs fans always rose to their feet and clapped to the beat in unison.

That very same song blared from the speakers when Rizzo dug in to the box at Wrigley last season as a member of the New York Yankees.

Anthony Rizzo's walk-up song 'Intoxicated' plays before his 1st at-bat at Wrigley 👏 pic.twitter.com/BDn4OR3xQy — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 6, 2024

And then, the song made its triumphant return in 2025 — only this time, it was for Ian Happ, who wanted to celebrate his former longtime teammate’s retirement in the best way he knew how.

On the latest episode of Happ’s “The Compound Podcast”, the now longest-tenured Cub shared several behind-the-scenes moments of Rizzo’s Sept. 13 retirement ceremony, including why he chose “Intoxicated” as his walk-up song that day.

“It was kind of that morning, I was like, ‘You know what, I should definitely do that,'” Happ said.

Happ said he saw Rizzo himself do it for former Cubs shortstop Starlin Castro, Rizzo’s longtime teammate in the early half of his Cubs career.

“This is kind of a full-circle thing — one of the first times I ever heard of somebody doing that, Rizz did it for Starlin. Starlin was one of the biggest influences on (Rizzo) early in his career,” Happ said. “When Starlin was traded, one of the first times he came back, Rizz played Starlin’s walk-out for him.

“(Rizzo) told me that story, and that was one of the things that was a pretty special moment.”

Rizzo and Castro played together for four years, beginning in Rizzo’s first season as a Cub — similar to the four-and-a-half years that Happ and Rizzo shared as Cubs teammates.

Happ has long been candid about the bond that he shares with Rizzo, which is why the Cubs’ left fielder was instrumental in several of Rizzo’s retirement ceremony activities — whether it was catching Rizzo’s first pitch, throwing him beer money in the bleachers, or enduring some hilarious heckling.

Included in that was, of course, walking up to the sound of “Intoxicated” filling every corner of The Friendly Confines. But the Cubs took it up another notch, putting up a split-screen view on the video board of both Happ making his way to the plate and a hyped-up Rizzo reacting to hearing his song.

Ian Happ steps into the box for his first plate appearance with "Intoxicated" — Anthony Rizzo's old walk-up song — playing.



Video board showed Rizzo in the left field bleachers saluting Happ, who acknowledged his former teammate back. — Andy Martínez (@amartinez_11) September 13, 2025

“I thought about calling time, but I didn’t. I had to rush into the box,” Happ said. “But they were doing a split screen of me and Rizz. So I could see him, and I could see his reaction to it, which was really, really cool.

“That was the coolest part. Because they did that on the scoreboard … He was kind of pointing at me, so I could give him a little hat tip. Then I looked up at the (pitch clock) and there were 10 seconds, so I had to rush,” Happ said.

But despite the wave of emotions and the race to get in the box happening all at once, Happ dug in and delivered another pertinent Rizzo tribute: A pesky plate appearance, just like the ones Rizzo was known for.

“I ended up having a gangster at-bat too — an 11-pitch walk,” Happ said, a smile spreading across his face.